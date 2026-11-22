MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, from New Delhi on Monday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to participate in the inauguration event in Ayodhya.

In a significant step towards strengthening India-Nepal connectivity, Indian Railways has approved the introduction of the new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya Cantt. in Uttar Pradesh.

The railway service will establish an important link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition. Janakpur Dham is revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, while Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram.

The initiative is expected to provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while further strengthening their shared civilisational heritage.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the weekly service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations.

The service will operate once a week, originating from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays.

The new rail link is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes.

Improved rail connectivity is also expected to benefit local economies along the route by creating opportunities for tourism operators, hospitality establishments, local traders and traditional artisans.

For communities in the border regions of Bihar and Nepal, the service will provide an additional passenger transport option and strengthen economic and social linkages.

India and Nepal share centuries-old cultural, historical and social bonds, with religious traditions and cross-border community relationships forming an integral part of their partnership. The new train service is expected to add another dimension to bilateral cooperation by strengthening railway connectivity and bringing communities in the two neighbouring countries closer.