MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malaysia foodservice industry to grow at a 12.68% CAGR during 2027–2032, as cloud kitchens supplement restaurant networks and expand digital meal access.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Malaysia foodservice market size is projected to expand from $ 16.67 billion in 2026 and $ 18.85 billion in 2027 to reach $ 34.24 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.68% during 2027–2032. Mobile ordering adoption, investment in urban transport infrastructure, and the growing presence of prepared-meal venues to support market expansion. Cloud kitchens and virtual-only brands are also expanding foodservice participation by giving smaller producers access to equipped facilities and online sales channels.

Foodservice Market Key Growth Factors

Digital Ordering Expands Restaurant Access

Mobile applications are creating additional ordering and customer acquisition channels for foodservice operators across Malaysia. As digital ordering becomes more established, restaurants can connect with consumers beyond their immediate locations, while smaller meal producers can use online platforms to participate in prepared-food commerce.

Urban Infrastructure Creates New Foodservice Locations

Transport investment and urban infrastructure modernization are expanding the potential footprint for foodservice operators. Restaurants and prepared-meal venues positioned near transport locations and residential areas can serve customers across different daily travel and consumption patterns, while partnerships with venue networks can extend customer access.

Cloud Kitchens Broaden Prepared-Meal Participation

Shared kitchens provide smaller food producers with equipped facilities to develop and sell meals through online channels without relying exclusively on conventional restaurant locations. This model broadens participation in prepared-food commerce and creates opportunities for virtual-only brands to build customer reach through platform-based distribution.

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“Malaysia's foodservice expansion is increasingly connected to how operators extend access beyond traditional restaurant premises. Mobile ordering, shared kitchens, and transport-linked locations create additional routes to consumers, but sustainable growth will depend on maintaining ingredient availability and competitive menu pricing as operators expand their reach,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The Malaysia Foodservice Market Report is segmented by:

Foodservice Type: Full-Service Restaurants, Café and Bars, and other foodservice types.

Outlet: Independent Outlets and Chained Outlets.

Locations: Standalone, Retail, and other locations.

Service Type: Dine-in, Takeaway, and other service types.





Foodservice Market - Regional Outlook

Klang Valley leads Malaysia's foodservice market, with café openings reflecting demand for western pastries and specialty beverages, although sustainable operating costs remain essential. In Penang, shopping-led tourism supports convenient dining formats, highlighted by CCH Holdings' 888 Family Food Court launch in 2025. Sabah and Sarawak offer opportunities for repeat dining expenditure due to longer visitor stays, with Hilton Kuching's renovated dining facilities reflecting demand for diverse, all-day dining experiences.

Competitive Landscape

Malaysia's foodservice market remains fragmented, with independent operators competing alongside established chains such as McDonald's Malaysia, Starbucks, Domino's, Marrybrown, and Secret Recipe. Competition is increasingly shaped by network expansion, franchise partnerships, and strategic locations. In 2025–2026, Domino's expanded its franchise opportunities, while Marrybrown partnered with MESRA Retail & Café to strengthen its presence. Meanwhile, halal certification and digital ordering are becoming important competitive differentiators, with MIXUE securing certification for more than 100 outlets in 2025 and Domino's emphasizing digital-led operations.

Key Companies

Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd

Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd

Marrybrown Sdn Bhd

Secret Recipe Cakes & Café Sdn Bhd

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Industry Trending Reports

France Foodservice Market Size: The France foodservice market is estimated at $86.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $114.27 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.67% CAGR. Expansion is driven by widespread digital ordering integration, post-pandemic convenience preferences, and strict environmental mandates. To counter persistent labor shortages and comply with mandatory carbon footprint audits, quick-service chains and independent operators are scaling cloud kitchens, AI-enabled inventory forecasting, smart kitchen automation, and recycled packaging solutions.

Turkey Foodservice Market Share: The Türkiye foodservice market is valued at $16.52 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $31.14 billion by 2031, advancing at a 13.52% CAGR. Market momentum is propelled by rapid urbanization, international tourism recovery, and surging digital aggregator adoption. While delivery-only cloud kitchens expand faster than traditional brick-and-mortar outlets, major delivery platform consolidations highlighted by Uber's $700 million acquisition of Trendyol GO are reshaping last-mile logistics and enabling chained operators to optimize data-driven menus and standardized supply chains.

North America Foodservice Market Trends: The North America foodservice market is estimated at $1.26 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach $2.21 trillion by 2031, registering an 11.80% CAGR. Growth is supported by omnichannel ordering, mobile payment adoption, and high-throughput formats such as drive-through lanes, specialty beverage concepts, and ghost kitchens. While the United States anchors total regional volume, Canada is expanding at a leading 15.85% CAGR, prompting restaurant chains to deploy back-of-house automation and digital loyalty programs to protect margins and drive repeat traffic.

Japan Foodservice Market Growth: The Japan foodservice market is estimated at $318.80 billion in 2026 and $351.30 billion in 2027, with projections reaching $560.20 billion by 2032, tracking a 9.78% CAGR over 2027–2032. Category expansion links everyday convenience takeaway with inbound culinary tourism and experiential destination dining. To overcome acute staffing constraints and food-input cost volatility, foodservice operators are integrating mobile ordering interfaces and task-specific kitchen automation to maximize peak-hour throughput and maintain strict hygiene execution.

Italy Foodservice Market Outlook: The Italy foodservice market is valued at $117.85 billion in 2026 and is forecast to expand to $183.48 billion by 2031, achieving a 9.15% CAGR. Growth is sustained by rebounding international tourism, rapid digital-ordering rollouts, and fast-casual chain expansion challenging independent trattorias. To buffer profitability against elevated energy tariffs and ongoing labor shortages, multi-unit operators are investing in cloud-kitchen formats, first-party delivery logistics, and automated kitchen equipment.

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