MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SmiForce MCP lets lean IT teams query SIEM, firewall, switch, and server data in plain English-built for cities, counties, schools, and mid-size enterprises.

- CEO, PG NarayananEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmiForce Inc., a Minnesota-based provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and data analytics software, today announced an enhanced integration between its AI-SIEM + Observability platform and leading AI platform like Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP )-an open standard for connecting AI assistants to external data sources-the integration allows IT and security teams to query security logs, perform threat detection, execute threat hunting, query external real-time threat intelligence feeds, analyze cybersecurity risks, and retrieve network performance data using plain English.The solution is specifically tailored for cities, counties, K–12 school districts, and mid-size enterprises operating security monitoring with lean IT teams.Addressing Staffing ConstraintsSecurity Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems collect vast volumes of data across firewalls, switches, servers, and other network infrastructure. Reviewing and correlating this data typically requires specialized query language skills and significant operational bandwidth-resources that public sector organizations and mid-sized enterprises often lack."Most of the IT teams we work with are small, and they are responsible for both security and day-to-day operations," said PG Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of SmiForce. "This MCP integration allows analysts to ask direct questions of their cybersecurity logs in plain language-just like using general-purpose AI assistants-to find threats, risks, and anomalies, perform SOC analysis, and receive actionable remediation steps without building complex queries for each investigation."Model Context Protocol (MCP) & Integration CapabilitiesThrough the MCP connection, AI assistants directly query and synthesize security logs and network performance data within the SmiForce AI-SIEM + Observability platform. Security analysts can investigate incidents and review activity across network layers in a single, intuitive conversation. Key capabilities enabled by this integration include:Cross-Layer Event Correlation: Correlating firewall rule hits, switch port traffic, and server authentication events seamlessly.Boundary Tracing: Tracing user and system activity across network boundaries.Root Cause Analysis: Identifying root causes of switch port errors, server process spikes, registry changes, and configuration drift.Instant Reporting & Remediation Guidance: Retrieving foreign traffic reports, login failures, security trends, and network performance bottlenecks with step-by-step remediation guidance.Platform OverviewSmiForce AI-SIEM + Observability combines security log analysis and IT observability into a single unified platform. By applying behavioral analysis to prioritize alerts, the platform generates AI summaries accompanied by step-by-step remediation guidance and daily security health reports for compliance and auditing. System onboarding is streamlined through agent installation and typically takes only one to three days. SmiForce is actively expanding its partner network of resellers serving public sector and enterprise markets.Pricing and AvailabilityKeeping affordability a top priority for organizations of all sizes, SmiForce offers these new Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities at no additional cost. The integration features are available immediately as a free add-on to the basic SmiForce SIEM Platform for both existing and new customers.About SmiForce Inc.SmiForce Inc. is a Minnesota-based, minority-owned technology company specializing in AI-powered cybersecurity and data analytics. Its platform helps organizations detect and respond to threats while optimizing operational performance. SmiForce serves public sector agencies, educational institutions, and enterprises with lean IT teams. For more information, visit .Media ContactPG NarayananChief Executive Officer, SmiForce Inc.Email:...

PG Narayanan

SmiForce Inc.

+1 952-393-3100

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SmiForce AI-SIEM Adds Integration with Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT for Plain-Language Security Log Queries News Provided By SmiForce Inc. November 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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