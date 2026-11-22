MENAFN - The Conversation) Anthony Albanese's net approval in Newspoll has crashed eight points to a new record low of -31. On voting intentions, Labor remains at a near-record low, with combined support for the Coalition and One Nation steady at 49%.

The Reserve Bank's five increases in interest rates since February appear to have damaged Labor and Albanese. Last Thursday's poor October jobs figures are unlikely to help Labor.

With the Victorian election on Saturday, a Redbridge poll has the Coalition gaining a point since early November to take a 58–42 lead over Labor after preferences. A small-sample exit poll of early voters in Premier Ben Carroll's seat of Niddrie has the Liberals winning easily.

Federal Newspoll

A national Newspoll, conducted November 15–18 from a sample of 1,229, gave Labor 27% of the primary vote (steady since the previous Newspoll three weeks ago ), One Nation 27% (down one), the Coalition 22% (up one), the Greens 14% (up one) and all Others 10% (down one).

This is the Coalition's fourth primary vote increase since August and One Nation's lowest primary vote since May. Labor's primary vote remained at its second worst ever, beaten only by 26% when Labor's Julia Gillard was PM in 2011.

Anthony Albanese's net approval slumped eight points to a new record low of -31 (64% dissatisfied, 33% satisfied). His net approval is still better than the worst Newspolls of several previous PMs, with Liberal Tony Abbott's worst -44, Gillard's worst -45, Liberal John Howard's worst -36, Labor's Paul Keating's worst -57 and Labor's Bob Hawke's worst -37.

This graph shows Albanese's net approval in Newspoll with a smoothed line. His net approval has been deteriorating all through 2026.

Pauline Hanson's net approval was down three points to -4 (49% dissatisfied, 45% satisfied). Angus Taylor's was up one point to -9 (46% dissatisfied, 37% satisfied), his best since late March.

In the traditional two-way preferred PM question, Taylor led Albanese by 42–41, reversing a 42–40 Albanese lead previously. It's the first time Albanese has trailed any Liberal leader since he became PM.

In a three-way forced choice preferred PM question, Albanese had 44% (steady), Hanson 28% (down two) and Taylor 28% (up two). This is the first time since Newspoll started asking this question in late June that Hanson has not led Taylor.

If Hanson's preferences are distributed, Taylor leads Albanese by 53–47. If Taylor's preferences are distributed, Albanese“comfortably defeats” Hanson.

Tasmanian federal EMRS poll

I previously covered the Tasmanian state EMRS poll. In the federal poll, conducted November 11–12 from a sample of 1,000, One Nation had 27% of the Tasmanian primary vote (up one since the August EMRS poll ), Labor 25% (down four), the Liberals 20% (up three), the Greens 15% (steady), independents 14% (up one) and others 1% (steady).

By respondent preferences, Labor led the Liberals by 53–47, a four-point gain for the Liberals. Labor led One Nation by 59–41, a four-point gain for One Nation. One Nation preferences favoured the Liberals over Labor by 83–17, but Liberal preferences only favoured One Nation over Labor by 57–43.

Subsamples of 200 people for each of the five Tasmanian federal seats were provided. Labor would probably lose the seats of Braddon and Bass, as they were third on primary votes behind both One Nation and the Liberals in both seats. In Lyons, Labor and One Nation were tied 50–50 due to weak preference flows to One Nation. Labor trailed One Nation by 41–23 on primary votes in Lyons.

In a three-way preferred PM question, Albanese had 41% (down seven), Taylor 27% (up six) and Hanson 23% (up four).

Victorian Redbridge poll

The final Victorian Redbridge and Accent Research poll for The Financial Review gave the Coalition 33% of the primary vote (up two since the early November Redbridge poll), 23% One Nation (up one), 22% Labor (down one to a record low), 15% Greens (steady) and 7% for all Others (down two).

The poll article says the fieldwork dates were November 3–10, but that was the previous Redbridge poll's fieldwork. This poll's fieldwork is probably November 13–20 with a sample of 1,507.

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by a thumping 58–42, a one-point gain for the Coalition. Labor and One Nation were tied 50–50, a five-point gain for One Nation.

Labor Premier Ben Carroll's net favourability was up four points to -24 (44% unfavourable, 20% favourable). Liberal leader Jess Wilson's was up one point to +8 (37% favourable, 29% unfavourable). One Nation leader Warren Pickering's was up three points to -5 (26% unfavourable, 21% favourable). Greens leader Ellen Sandell's was steady at -3 (14% unfavourable, 11% favourable).

By 44–39, respondents thought Wilson and the Coalition had done enough to deserve to win the election. The +5 net reverses a -4 net in early November and is up 24 points since June 2025. By 63–24, respondents did not think Labor had done enough, a -39 net, up four points since early November.

The graph below shows the continued slump for Labor in all Victorian polls. Redbridge has been Labor's worst pollster, but other polls have also shown a slide for Labor.

Victorian Lighthouse poll

The Victorian Lighthouse poll is being conducted internally by News Corp for The Herald Sun. In the latest poll, conducted November 2–15 from a sample of 1,093 decided voters, the Coalition had 31% (down one since the poll published November 13 ), One Nation 24% (up one), Labor 22% (up one), the Greens 15% (up one) and all Others 8% (down two).

No two-party estimate was provided. This is the third instalment of this weekly tracking poll. Thirty per cent approved of the government, up 11 points from the first Lighthouse poll. On whether the Liberals were ready to form a government, 42% said they were (down one since last week but up four since the first Lighthouse poll).

Small-sample exit poll suggests Carroll will lose Niddrie

The Herald Sun had an exit poll from last Wednesday's first day of early voting in Carroll's seat of Niddrie. The Liberals had 41% of the primary vote, Carroll just 26%, One Nation 20%, the Greens 7% and the Victorian Socialists 5%.

At the 2022 state election, Carroll won Niddrie by 56.7–43.3 against the Liberals. Since its creation in 1976, Niddrie has been Labor-held.

This exit poll was based on just 100 responses. In general, Labor performs better on election day votes than in pre-poll. But if the Liberals and One Nation combined are getting anywhere near 61% in Niddrie, Carroll is doomed.