You turn off the lights, unplug your phone charger, and keep the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, yet your electric bill still seems unusually high. The problem may involve appliances that consume electricity when you aren't actively using them. Some operate automatically throughout the day, while others maintain settings or remain ready to start at a moment's notice. The difference matters because a refrigerator running continuously uses far more energy than a television waiting in standby mode. These seven appliances deserve attention if you're trying to identify where your household electricity dollars are going.

A second refrigerator may seem convenient for storing drinks and overflow groceries. However, it can consume electricity around the clock even when it contains only a few items. Older or poorly maintained models may use substantially more energy than efficient newer appliances. The ENERGY STAR program provides information about refrigerator efficiency and annual operating costs. If the extra refrigerator rarely serves a useful purpose, unplugging and properly cleaning it may produce more meaningful savings than adjusting several small electronics.

A traditional electric storage water heater may use energy even when nobody is taking a shower or washing dishes. The tank periodically replaces heat lost to its surroundings, while household hot-water use creates additional demand. An appliance-energy comparison based on federal consumption data estimates approximately 2,706 kilowatt-hours annually for electric water heating in applicable households. At an illustrative electricity rate of 18 cents per kilowatt-hour, that equals about $487 annually. Actual costs depend on the equipment, water use, temperature settings, and local electricity prices.

A basement dehumidifier can quietly consume substantial electricity while controlling moisture. Some units cycle frequently because of high humidity, poor air sealing, or settings that keep the equipment running unnecessarily. The Ohio Consumers' Counsel identifies dehumidifiers as potentially significant household electricity users. Use an appropriate humidity setting and address water intrusion or drainage problems when present. Turning off necessary moisture control without solving the underlying problem could create mold or property-damage risks.

Swimming pool equipment can become a major electricity expense even when nobody is swimming. Pumps may operate for several hours daily to circulate and filter water. Actual energy consumption depends on pump size, operating speed, schedule, and pool requirements. The Department of Energy provides guidance on reducing pool pump energy use. Appropriate variable-speed equipment and properly managed operating schedules may reduce costs without compromising necessary water circulation.

A chest freezer or upright freezer may operate continuously even when its contents rarely change. That doesn't necessarily make it wasteful, particularly when it stores food purchased at meaningful discounts. However, an older model or one located in an unsuitable environment may consume more electricity than expected. Check the appliance's EnergyGuide information and monitor how much food you actually store. The financial benefit of buying groceries in bulk should exceed the combined cost of the food, electricity, and any spoilage.

A window air conditioner can continue cycling to maintain a selected temperature even when a room isn't occupied. Its annual electricity consumption depends on climate, efficiency, insulation, and operating hours. Leaving an unused room cooled unnecessarily may increase expenses without providing meaningful comfort. Use appropriate thermostat settings and timers when available, while considering household health and humidity needs. Sealing gaps around the installation can also reduce unwanted heat transfer.

Televisions, gaming consoles, cable boxes, and related devices may continue drawing electricity after being switched off. Some maintain network connections, update software, or remain ready for quick startup. Individual standby loads are often modest, but multiple devices operating continuously can add to annual household consumption. A device drawing five watts nonstop would consume 43.8 kilowatt-hours annually, costing approximately $7.88 at 18 cents per kilowatt-hour. The greatest savings may come from changing active-use settings or eliminating unnecessary equipment rather than assuming every standby light represents a major expense.

To compare appliances, multiply their electricity consumption in kilowatt-hours by your local rate. The following examples use an illustrative rate of 18 cents per kilowatt-hour rather than a promise about what every household pays.