MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rapid loan growth in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in retail lending, is supporting domestic demand, while slower deposit inflows and broader funding expansion are raising concerns about the banking sector's funding conditions, ING said.

According to the bank's Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) macro and credit report, in which Kyrgyzstan was added to its regular coverage for the first time, retail lending continues to expand rapidly from a relatively low base, although its pace has recently moderated.

Corporate loan growth is accelerating and catching up with retail lending, while foreign-currency lending remains stable. Meanwhile, deposit and broader funding growth has slowed.

ING particularly highlighted the significant slowdown in corporate deposit inflows.

This initial moderation appears partly related to large corporate and government payments in mid-2026. However, the bank said the subsequent weakness may also reflect tighter sanctions compliance involving the A7 payment network and the ruble-linked A757 cryptocurrency, as well as new restrictions and fees affecting accounts held by non-resident companies.

ING noted that lending growth from a relatively low starting point partly represents financial deepening. However, rapid credit growth is also reinforcing domestic demand and weakening monetary policy transmission at a time when inflation is already high.

The bank identified credit quality, bank liquidity and the extent to which lending continues to outpace funding growth as increasingly important indicators to monitor in Kyrgyzstan's banking sector.

According to Trend 's calculations based on official data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, consumer lending surged by 40.4% year-on-year in January–September 2026, fueling a 14.8% rise in retail trade turnover over the first 10 months of the year alongside a 29.4% increase in average nominal wages.