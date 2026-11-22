MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy Shahed drone struck a kindergarten in the Nemyshlianskyi district. The consequences are being assessed,” Terekhov reported.

According to a subsequent update from the mayor, two people were initially reported injured. Windows in a nearby apartment building were also damaged.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov later provided additional information about the drone attack.

Death toll from Russian strike on supermarket in Vyshneve rises to three

“A 25-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, and an 86-year-old woman were injured in the Nemyshlianskyi district as a result of an enemy drone strike,” he wrote.

A 31-year-old woman also required medical assistance. Doctors diagnosed her with an acute stress reaction.

The kindergarten building and the windows of four apartment buildings were also damaged.

As previously reported, Russian forces struck Sloviansk, killing two people and injuring three others.

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