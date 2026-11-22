Actor Divyenndu Celebrates Max Verstappen Win at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Mirzapur fame actor Divyenndu joined the F1 fandom as he celebrated racing sensation Max Verstappen's win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed his admiration for Verstappen following a thrilling race, calling it one to be remembered and applauding the champion for giving it his all.

Sharing his excitement, Divyenndu wrote,“Mad MAXXXXX, sir. You are the GOAF***T!!!!!! There is NO ONE like you. Today was not about who's got the best car, but it was pure RACING. After decades, this was one to be remembered. You gave it all.. What a fantastic race!!”

The actor's spirited reaction captures the excitement surrounding one of motorsport's biggest spectacles, with Verstappen's performance making for a race that left fans cheering. Divyenndu's enthusiastic shout-out further reflects his love for the sport and his admiration for the Dutch driver.

Max Verstappen secured victory at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 after holding off a strong challenge from Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in an eventful race on Saturday. The four-time world champion started from pole position and maintained his lead despite repeated overtaking attempts from Russell and Antonelli. Verstappen eventually crossed the finish line to claim his third victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third, respectively, securing a double podium for the team. Antonelli finished fourth, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto took fifth and sixth places

On the work front, Divyenndu has had a great year with two films, 'Peddi' and 'Mirzapur ', along with two critically acclaimed series ', Glory' and 'Waiting Hai'. (ANI)