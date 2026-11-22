MENAFN - Gulf Times) Drones struck Sudan's capital Khartoum, damaging residential homes and a UN building Sunday, witnesses and the world organisation said.

Explosions were heard in the area around Khartoum airport and other parts of the city from around 2:00am until around 4:30am.

A drone strike completely destroyed a house, a witness said, while a Sudanese army source said the drones had been launched from Ethiopia.

"The drone attack at dawn today is a continuation of Ethiopian aggression against Sudanese territory, as the drones were launched from Ethiopia's Bahir Dar airport," the source told AFP.

Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of allowing attacks to be launched from its territory, a claim Addis Ababa has denied.

AFP footage showed a house reduced to rubble, with a security perimeter around the site. Pieces of furniture, household items and clothing were scattered among the debris.

Al-Nour Adam, who lives in the area, told AFP that upon entering the house after the strike, "we found a person lying on a bed, wounded in his left arm, chest and head".

"The strikes are indiscriminate," Adam said.

"A strike could hit while you are asleep. You might wake up to find your children gone... It is truly tragic. You cannot be certain of anything."

Yasser Hassan, another resident, said that the occupants of the house "had only just moved in, after searching for shelter for a long time".

"Then the drone struck them. Where are we supposed to go?"

Another witness reported that a drone hit the home of a mosque's muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayer, in Jebel Aulia, around 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of Khartoum.

"People were trying to rescue family members trapped under the rubble," the witness said.

The UN, meanwhile, said that "a UN premises with UN colleagues in the building was damaged".

"This occurred in a civilian neighbourhood," the UN's humanitarian office (OCHA) said in a statement posted on X.

OCHA condemned the risk posed to humanitarian workers, saying it was "unacceptable" that UN personnel were being exposed to such danger.

Authorities did not immediately report on casualties.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, has killed more than 200,000 people, aid workers estimate, and triggered the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

The UN has repeatedly criticised both sides' rampant use of drones, which killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of 2026.

Of the hundreds of child casualties this year, two-thirds were killed or injured by drone strikes, the UN said.

A Sudanese army drone strike killed 15 people, including four children, in a West Kordofan village days ago, as the army pushed through the state, recapturing territory from the RSF.

The rival forces have for the last year wrestled for control of the resource-rich southern Kordofan region, which connects the army-held centre and east to RSF-controlled Darfur.

In recent months, both the army and the RSF have increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometres away without risking their fighters.

Drones UN building Explosions