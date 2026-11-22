Drones Damage UN Office In Sudanese Capital
United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, announced on Sunday that the organization's office was damaged in a drone attack in Khartoum.
The official said in a statement that UN personnel were inside the building when the attack took place in a civilian neighbourhood. "Civilians are not a legitimate target in a war," Brown stressed.
"Under international humanitarian law, humanitarian personnel and assets are protected," she added, stressing that drone strikes in the country are causing civilian deaths and "untold suffering."
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