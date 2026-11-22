MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wall Street banks are on track for one of their most lucrative years in the IPO business, with blockbuster listings by Anthropic and SpaceX generating more than $1 billion in underwriting fees alone.

A syndicate of 22 banks is set to collect about $550 million for underwriting Anthropic's $81.3 billion IPO, eclipsing the roughly $500 million they earned on SpaceX's record-setting offering in June, according to Anthropic's final offering prospectus published on Thursday.

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The fees represent a relatively small share of the $81 billion Anthropic raised at its debut, or as much as $93.5 billion with overallotment options exercised. The banks will receive about 0.68% of the money raised in Anthropic's IPO, broadly in line with the roughly 0.67% they collected on SpaceX's offering.

Underwriting fees on IPOs typically run as high as 7% of proceeds, though the percentage drops sharply for bigger deals, with companies raising tens of billions of dollars able to negotiate significantly lower rates than smaller issuers.

Anthropic's fee pool

Anthropic's fee arrangements also highlight the bargaining power that blockbuster issuers hold over Wall Street.

Some banks working on the deal did not learn how much they would earn until Wednesday night, according to a person close to the transaction - suggesting an unusual degree of uncertainty until the final stages of the offering, even as banks compete fiercely over the most coveted deals.

Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment.

While it is common for IPO fees to be finalised when an offering closes, it is unusual for a company not to communicate in advance an approximate percentage of the offering that underwriters can expect to receive, the person said.

Other high-profile issuers have kept banks in the dark until the final stages of an offering, using intense competition among underwriters for roles on prized deals.

SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm did not provide banks with a clear fee arrangement when it hired 28 underwriters for its $5 billion IPO in 2023, Reuters reported at the time. SoftBank waited until days before pricing to spell out the fee structure, giving it a better sense of how the banks had performed during the marketing process, according to a person familiar with the information.

Banks are willing to accept relatively low fees on mega-IPOs because of the prestige of working on landmark listings, the boost to their league-table rankings and the potential for additional business, including stock trading, lending and wealth management services.

Anthropic is paying $536.7 million of the underwriting fees, with the remaining $13.3 million paid by its seven co-founders, who sold shares in the offering, the prospectus showed.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which jointly led both the Anthropic and SpaceX IPOs, are set to take home the largest share of the fee pool, receiving roughly 20.5% each, or 41% combined, amounting to more than $110 million each. The remaining fees will be split among the other banks involved in preparing the AI company's public debut.

Mega-IPOS

Banks have already had a lucrative year from public offerings. Global IPOs raised more than $357 billion this year, according to Dealogic, up from $186 billion in 2025, with SpaceX and Anthropic alone accounting for about half of that.

That marks the second-biggest year for IPOs according to Dealogic data going back to 1995, behind 2021's haul of $609 billion.

Revenue from US IPOs for banks is also at its highest in five years, Dealogic data shows. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan lead the rankings and have each earned more than $330 million so far this year excluding Anthropic's IPO, up from about $260 million apiece in 2025.

That is still far below 2021, when the three banks earned more than $1 billion in fees each and total US IPO revenue for US banks hit almost $10 billion, according to Dealogic.

The 2021 total was pushed up by a pandemic-era boom fuelled by near-zero interest rates, stimulus-driven retail trading and a wave of listings of blank-check companies.