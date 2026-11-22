MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was the star of the show as UAE Bulls beat the Yas Lions by 24 runs in the final to lift the Abu Dhabi T10 title on Saturday.

Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was unstoppable, hitting six sixes in his 22-ball 52 as the Bulls made a mammoth 134 for three after being put into bat at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

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The 28-year-old opening batter was well supported by West Indies T20 legend and Bulls captain Kieron Pollard (37 off 17 balls) and fellow opener Andre Fletcher (23 off 12 balls).

Chasing 135, Yas Lions managed only 110/4 in 10 overs despite an unbeaten 48 off 20 balls by Tom Moores.

None of the other batters could convert their starts as the Bulls bowlers, led by the outstanding Sunil Narine (2-0-4-1), ensured the team's victory.

The Bulls finished third in the league phase of the six-team tournament, but they raised their game in the playoffs on the back of some superb all-round performances.

Brief scores

UAE Bulls beat Yas Lions by 24 runs

UAE Bulls 134/3 in 10 overs (Azam Khan 52, Kieron Pollard 37, Andre Fletcher 23; David Willey 1/18, Awais Ahmad 1/32)

Yas Lions 110/4 in 10 overs (Tom Moores 48*, Sanjay Krishnamurthi 20; Sunil Narine 1/4, Shadab Khan 1/12)

Abu Dhabi T10: Vince and Gous set up eight wicket win for Yas Lions Abu Dhabi T10: Shadab and Narine help UAE Bulls beat United Tigers Abu Dhabi T10: Hetmyer helps Emirates Eagles beat Royal Desert Champions

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