MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in a ceremony held in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, marking a new chapter in the couple's relationship after nearly five years of dating.

Multiple sources confirmed the wedding to People magazine. The 33-year-old singer tied the knot with 28-year-old Morando, who is the drummer of the band Liily.

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According to the report, Cyrus' mother, Tish, and sister, Noah, were among those who attended the wedding celebrations.

Photographs from the ceremony show the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool, standing beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.

The wedding festivities began on November 20, when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner with family and loved ones.

Cyrus' stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared pictures from the dinner on her Instagram Stories. One of the photographs offered a glimpse of the menu, which featured the initials "M+M" at the top.

The wedding comes nearly a year after news of the couple's engagement was confirmed by People magazine on December 2, 2025. Cyrus had been spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash a day earlier.

Morando later revealed details of his proposal during an interview with Wonderland Magazine in July. He proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, last year, a destination neither had visited before but one they had both wanted to explore.

Recalling the proposal, Morando said he had to work hard to keep his plans under wraps because the couple had already discussed getting engaged.

"We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could," he explained.

The drummer eventually found an opportunity to propose while the two were walking around their hotel grounds. He led Cyrus towards a secluded garden, where she was recording videos with her back turned. He then got down on one knee.

"There was this little outer garden that you had to cross a plank to get over. There was a sign that said you couldn't cross; I was like, 'That's crazy, let's go over there.' She's like, [teasingly imitates her] 'No, it's blocked,'" Morando recalled.

He also admitted that he was nervous before asking the question.

"I was sweating," he remembered, adding, "I could feel my heart pounding," as cited by People magazine.

Cyrus also shared her version of the engagement story while speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music in September.

The singer revealed that she had suspected Morando was carrying a ring and had nearly spoiled the surprise by giving him a "pat down".

Fortunately, she did not find the ring, which was tucked into a pocket near his knee.

Recalling her reaction when Morando finally proposed, Cyrus said, "He's on the ground like, so sweet, and has a thing and says, 'You're the love of my life. Will you marry me?'"

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost botched it.' He was like, 'So bad. You really almost truly ruined it,'" she added.

Speaking to People magazine in December, Cyrus also reflected on the importance of keeping her personal life private.

"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," she said.

Cyrus and Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021, after they were photographed together backstage at her NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami.

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