MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manama: Bahrain said on Sunday that a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident were injured in Iranian attacks on the kingdom a day earlier.

The Ministry of Interior said on social media platform X that the Bahraini citizen was in stable condition, while the Pakistani resident was in critical condition. Both were receiving treatment at a hospital.

On Saturday, the ministry said that a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site, while preliminary reports indicated material damage but no injuries.

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Later that day, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defense systems had responded to a number of Iranian aerial attacks, with interception operations resulting in falling debris that caused minor material damage.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the continued Iranian aerial attacks, urging Iran to end what it described as repeated violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.