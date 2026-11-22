Why The Dollar Is Gaining As The Tech Sell-Off Spreads
It is a public holiday in Japan on Monday and in the USA on Thursday Forex Forecast: November 2026 Overview-pimg- src= data-src= alt="Monthly Forex Forecast 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="Monthly Forex Forecast 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">
For the month of November, I forecasted that the EUR/USD currency pair will decline in value. Here is the performance to date:-pimg- src= data-src= alt="EUR/USD currency pair 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="EUR/USD currency pair 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">Weekly Forecast 22nd November 2026Last week, I made no weekly forecast, as there were no excessive moves in the Forex market. This week, although the AUD/JPY currency cross fell excessively, I do not forecast that it will rise over the coming week, as risk-off sentiment is approaching a level of panic. A continuing strong move lower over the coming week would not surprise me.Volatility declined last week, with 26% of the notable currency pairs and crosses moving by more than 1% in value. Next week's volatility is likely to be at a similar level or higher.
You can trade these forecasts in a real or demo Forex brokerage account Overview and Key LevelsKey Support and Resistance on Major FX Pairs-pimg- src= data-src= alt="Key Support and Resistance Levels 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="Key Support and Resistance Levels 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">Key Support and Resistance LevelsUS Dollar IndexThe US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a small bullish candlestick, which closed near its high, which is a bullish sign. The price reached another new 19-month high, and broke above the former resistance level at 103.23 which were more bullish signs. The price has room to rise.Markets are dominated by strong risk-off sentiment as most global stock markets move firmly lower, notably US tech, and money is flowing into the JPY and to a lesser extent, the USD as safe havens.
I think it is wise to look for trades that are long of the US Dollar over the coming week, as this sentiment and flow are likely to continue.-pimg- src= data-src= alt="US Dollar Index Weekly Price Chart – Fresh 19-Month High 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="US Dollar Index Weekly Price Chart – Fresh 19-Month High 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">US Dollar Index Weekly Price Chart – Fresh 19-Month HighEUR/USDThe EUR/USD currency pair behaved just like the DXY did, which is not surprising as it represents a very large portion of it. Take every word I wrote above as applying here.The price is obviously in a long-term bearish trend, and the Euro is a good vehicle to be short of against the US Dollar, as it is one of the weaker major currencies for fundamental reasons of energy and debt. The euro's fundamental outlook remains negative, despite firmer eurozone inflation and improving economic sentiment. October headline inflation of 4.0% and an upward revision to core inflation to 2.6% have reinforced expectations of a December ECB rate increase, but that move is already largely priced in, limiting its support for the currency.
I am comfortable remaining short, especially as this currency pair has historically tended to trend very reliably.-pimg- src= data-src= alt="EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart – Mirroring the DXY 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart – Mirroring the DXY 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart – Mirroring the DXYAUD/USDThe AUD/USD currency pair fell strongly last week, with the Australian Dollar clearly the weakest major currency in terms of the size of its relative fall in value.There is strong bearish momentum here and in the Australian Dollar generally. This was given a boost by unexpectedly high Australian unemployment data which was released last week. Softer iron ore prices and fragile global risk appetite have added pressure – the Aussie is a commodity currency.
It seems more likely than not that we will see lower prices here over the coming week. Yet it should be traded carefully, as when volatility is quite high, there can be sudden, sharp counter-trend rebounds.-pimg- src= data-src= alt="AUD/USD Weekly Price Chart – 10-Month Low Price 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="AUD/USD Weekly Price Chart – 10-Month Low Price 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">AUD/USD Weekly Price Chart – 10-Month Low PriceNASDAQ 100 IndexThe broad US stock market fell strongly last week, led lower by tech, so it is no surprise that of all major indices, it was the tech-based NASDAQ 100 which suffered the most. In fact, on Friday, the price temporarily entered bear market territory by falling more than 20% from its recent all-time high, which was made as recently as last month.It is clear there is a serious risk of further sharp falls, especially if the AI sector suffers any more scandals. Many analysts believe the sector is seriously overvalued, and after a strong bull market, a deep correction or even bear market is plausible.We have not seen a drop this fast and sharp since the coronavirus crash of early 2020, when it fell by almost one-third.
I am always wary of shorting a stock market, or of trying to catch a falling knife, so remaining on the sidelines until the technical picture starts to show a plausible bottom is the wisest course of action.-pimg- src= data-src= alt="NASDAQ 100 Index Daily Price Chart – Touching a Bear Market 23rd to 27th November 2026" lazy=loading title="NASDAQ 100 Index Daily Price Chart – Touching a Bear Market 23rd to 27th November 2026" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading">NASDAQ 100 Index Daily Price Chart – Touching a Bear MarketBottom LineI see the best trades this week as: Short of the EUR/USD currency pair. Ready to trade our weekly Forex forecast? Check out our list of the top Forex brokers.
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