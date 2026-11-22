MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Mitsubishi Electric has outlined more than $2.9 billion in US investments, acquisitions and announced commitments over the past two years, including manufacturing expansions, cybersecurity acquisitions and new artificial intelligence initiatives.

The Japanese industrial technology company says its investments include $259.5 million in manufacturing facilities across Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Ohio, supporting the creation of more than 400 manufacturing jobs.

The manufacturing investments cover three major projects, beginning with an $86 million expansion of advanced switchgear and power electronics manufacturing in Pennsylvania, announced in October 2024.

In December 2024, Mitsubishi Electric announced a further $143.5 million investment in a heat-pump compressor manufacturing facility in Kentucky.

More recently, in July 2026, the company committed $30 million to expanding data-center cooling manufacturing operations in Ohio.

Expanding software and cybersecurity operations

Beyond manufacturing, Mitsubishi Electric has pursued acquisitions intended to strengthen its software and digital technology capabilities.

These include a planned $1.4 billion acquisition involving PCI Energy Solutions, announced in August 2026, aimed at expanding the company's energy software business.

The company also completed its acquisition of industrial cybersecurity specialist Nozomi Networks, following an earlier strategic equity investment. Mitsubishi Electric values the transaction at approximately $1 billion.

In June 2026, the company opened Serendie Street Boston, its first Western digital transformation and AI innovation hub.

The facility is intended to support collaboration and technology development as Mitsubishi Electric expands its digital operations.

Michael Corbo, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, says:“Mitsubishi Electric serves a greater purpose: manufacturing the smarter, more resilient, and sustainable, critical infrastructure our future demands. Our investments in the US market are helping make that future possible. These investments into the United States market do exactly that.”

The company says its initiatives reflect a broader strategy to strengthen its American manufacturing presence while expanding capabilities in energy infrastructure, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Mitsubishi Electric reports more than $2.66 billion in disclosed investment commitments and transaction values, alongside its manufacturing investments and employment announcements.