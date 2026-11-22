MENAFN - Costa Rica News)

Out of the 40 organizations distinguished across the region this year, 10 are based in Costa Rica. Half of the Costa Rican winners received the prestigious recognition for the very first time, while three achieved the elite Gold tier-reserved for companies with five or more consecutive years of recognition-and two successfully requalified.

The recognition ceremony took place at the Pre-Columbian Gold Museu (Museo del Oro Precolombino) in San José, bringing together top business leaders from across the isthmus.

Regional Breakdown of Winners

Costa Rica ranked second overall in total distinctions, trailing only El Salvador, which led the region with 13 recognized companies.

Promoted jointly by Deloitte, Grupo Promerica, and INCAE Business School, MECA is part of Deloitte's global Best Managed Companies initiative, which evaluates private companies on operational excellence and strategic execution.

The 10 Recognized Costa Rican Organizations in Best Managed Companies Central America 2026

The winning Costa Rican enterprises were divided into three categories based on their longevity and track record within the program:



Gold Category (5+ years of recognition): Fulzer, Laboratorio San José, and Multifrío.

Requalified (Recognized in at least two editions): Corporación CEK and Servicios Computacionales Novacomp. First-Time Winners: Coopeagropal, Coopedota, CRS Seguros, Ecoaire, and Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología (ULACIT).

Notably, Costa Rica accounted for five of the 12 first-time winners across the entire region -representing 41.7% of all new entrants in 2026. Across Central America and the Dominican Republic, the 40 winners comprised 10 Gold organizations, 18 requalified companies, and 12 newcomers.

Inside the Selection Process: From 139 Applicants to 40 Winners

The sixth edition of MECA began with free applications from 139 companies across seven countries. The selection funnel narrowed through several rigorous stages:

met the baseline eligibility requirements.completed the full documentation and business case phase.advanced to final evaluation by an independent committee of specialists.earned the final distinction.

Throughout the process, participating businesses received complimentary advisory support from Deloitte, Grupo Promerica, and INCAE specialists to build comprehensive business cases backed by verifiable management data.

What Was Evaluated in Best Managed Companies Central America 2026?



Sales growth

Operating margin

Asset management

Core strengths and external market factors Talent development and sustainability

As part of the program's commitment to regional business development, every company that completed the process-regardless of whether it won an award-received a customized, no-cost feedback report identifying key opportunities to strengthen its operations and competitive strategy.

Across the broader region, the sixth edition of Best Managed Companies Central America 2026 highlighted both established corporate leaders and emerging contenders across El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Rather than evaluating companies on short-term results alone, the selection process required applicants to substantiate financial resilience, operational discipline, and strategic execution through structured business cases reviewed by independent specialists.

Even organizations that did not earn final recognition in Best Managed Companies Central America 2026 gained practical value from the program. Every participant that completed the evaluation received a tailored feedback report outlining specific operational and strategic areas for improvement, helping regional businesses benchmark their management practices and plan future growth.

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