MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) President Ayman Alawneh met on Sunday with Head of Multi-Sectoral Promotion and New Markets Plan at Spain's trade promotion agency ASTUREX Belinda Villar and Economic and Commercial Attaché at the Spanish Embassy in Amman Victor Suanzes to study ways to expand trade and investment.

The talks centered on building on the outcomes of the Jordanian-EU Investment Conference to broaden private-sector partnerships, according to the JBA.

Alawneh mentioned the need to capitalize on bilateral investment opportunities, noting that Jordan's strategic location, attractive investment climate, and network of regional and international free trade agreements position the Kingdom as a "prime gateway" for Spanish firms entering Middle Eastern markets.

He called for translating the conference's momentum into joint ventures and urged more frequent exchanges of trade delegations to connect businesses in key shared sectors.

Villar, for her part, outlined ASTUREX's role in helping Spanish companies expand abroad, pointing to Jordan's value as a regional hub. She noted the importance of working closely with the JBA to promote local opportunities, share expertise, and foster company-to-company partnerships.

Suanzes pledged the Spanish Embassy's commitment to bolstering commercial ties and facilitating joint investments. He noted that close coordination between the embassy, the JBA, and ASTUREX will help encourage Jordanian and Spanish businesses to explore each other's markets.

//Petra// HA