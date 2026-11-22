MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Three people, including a father and his son, were killed while two passersby were injured in a firing incident between two groups during a wedding ceremony in Shah Kot Payan, the Cherat area of Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to DSP Pabbi Circle Nigah Hussain, the deceased were identified as Shahid Khan, 45, son of Khushal Khan, and his 23-year-old son, Sangin Khan, both residents of Shah Kot Payan. The alleged attacker, Hazrat Hussain, 22, son of Amir, also a resident of Shah Kot Payan, was killed in retaliatory firing.

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Two passersby, identified as Sheroz, son of Qadir Shah, and Majid Nawaz, son of Noor Nawaz, both residents of Shah Kot Payan, were injured in the firing.

SHO Jalozai Inspector Hanif Khan said the two groups had reached a reconciliation agreement some time ago. Following the incident, the suspects fled the scene; however, police arrested one suspected person along with a weapon.

Local residents became enraged over the alleged delay in the arrival of police and Rescue 1122 personnel at the scene. Residents shifted the injured and deceased to Pabbi Civil Hospital on their own.

According to Rescue 1122, the ambulance was delayed due to the area's remote location. The injured 23-year-old Majid Nawaz was shifted to the hospital.