MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 22 (IANS) The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) failed to reach consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact, COP31 President Murat Kurum said on Sunday.

His remarks came at a closing plenary session after a third draft text was released earlier in the day, nearly two days past the conference's scheduled closing time on Friday.

"It seems that there are parties that object to this text. I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted," Kurum, also Türkiye's minister of environment, urbanisation and climate change, told delegates.

"This text was not imposed on anyone," he said, noting that the presidency had listened to countries' demands one by one and worked day and night to bridge diverging views, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier at the start of the plenary, Kurum presented the draft as a product of delegates' joint contributions covering electrification, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, adaptation finance and oceans.

"Nobody got everything they wanted. However, everyone can find themselves in this text. The meaning of consensus is this, too," he said before objections from the floor prevented the draft's adoption.

Reacting to the outcome, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was deeply disappointed that the conference had ended without consensus.

"I'm deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," Guterres posted on X.

Stressing that the setback does not change the science on climate change, the UN chief said, "But this setback does not change the facts. There may be no consensus in the negotiating room, but there is no ambiguity in the science. The take-home message from COP31 is clear: The world must do much more to confront the climate crisis. And it must do it now."