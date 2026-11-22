MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Supported By: Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Strategic Healthcare Partner: Cambridge Hospital

The leading annual event kicks off today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 300 local, regional, and international experts in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation

Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates UAE, November,2026:

“The 9th Annual International Physical Rehabilitation Medicine Conference kicks off today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 300 local, regional, and international experts in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. As the premier annual event focusing on innovative treatments and rehabilitation technologies, the conference serves as a platform to discuss the latest breakthroughs, updates, and key challenges, alongside practical solutions aimed at enhancing the quality and effectiveness of rehabilitation care.

Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Health Group, UAE, said:“Cambridge Hospital's role as Strategic Healthcare Partner at IPRMC 2026 underscores our commitment to advancing post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care in the UAE. The conference provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge with colleagues across the field and share how our teams connect care across inpatient, outpatient, home healthcare and in-school settings, reflecting our patient-centric approach to delivering a seamless continuum of care.”

“The 9th edition of this annual international conference highlights remarkable progress in physical rehabilitation medicine. Its scientific sessions focus on adopting the latest treatments and technologies to advance evidence-based care, enhance the efficiency of rehabilitation services, and optimize patient outcomes. It serves as an ideal platform for local, regional, and international specialists to exchange expertise, stay abreast of the latest developments and innovative solutions, and address current challenges in medical rehabilitation-with the ultimate goal of elevating clinical care and improving the quality of life for patients of all ages. Furthermore, scientific discussions highlight the crucial role of advanced technological innovations in comprehensive healthcare, aiming to maximize recovery outcomes, improve diagnostic and procedural precision, and strengthen medical rehabilitation services”. Commented, Event Scientific Committee Chair, Dr. Rami Al-Ahmar, President Founder of MENASCIN, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Consultant, SEHA (Al Dhafra Hospitals – Madinat Zayed Hospital) Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Distinguished local, regional, and international experts in physical medicine and rehabilitation present comprehensive scientific sessions at the conference, spotlighting the specialty's most critical advancements and emerging clinical trends spotlighting the most critical and up-to-date topics in the field, featuring topics including: Integrating Rehabilitation into post-crash Care and health systems in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Advanced multidisciplinary rehabilitation from critical illness to community reintegration. Evaluating the efficacy of task-oriented therapy in upper extremity rehabilitation post-stroke. Clinical decision making in Spine disorders / minimally invasive surgery option for back Pain. Disorders of consciousness after severe brain injury: Assessment, Prognosis, and Communicating with Families. Precision in spasticity Management: Ultrasound-Guided Muscle identification and toxin differentiation. Focused extracorporeal shockwave therapy in musculoskeletal conditions: A special focus on cartilage defects in Athletes. Pain after Spinal Cord Injury: distinguishing Neuropathic from Musculoskeletal Pain and Practical Management. Understanding Chronic Pain in youth sarcopenia: Clinical implications for active Rehabilitation. Measuring outcomes in Spinal Cord injury Rehabilitation. And more.

This year, the Conference Chairmen are: Dr. Yousif Al Nuaimi, Chair of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Department, Zayed Military Hospital, UAE; Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, Consultant in Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (MRCSEd, FRCPGlas, MCHOrth, FEBPRM, MBA), Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine, Cambridge Health Group, UAE; Dr. Nazakat Hussain, MB, BS, MRCS (Edinburgh), CCT (London), Director of Spinal Cord Injury Program, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, UAE. And the Scientific Committee Chairs are: Dr. Begad Abbas, Consultant Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, HOD Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, UAE Faculty of Medicine Ain Shams University, Egypt. Prof. Fatma Hegazy, PT, PhD, Professor, Department of Physiotherapy, College of Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, UAE. Dr. Mahesh Cirasanambati, Consultant Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Dr. Rami Al-Ahmar, President Founder of MENASCIN, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Consultant, SEHA (Al Dhafra Hospitals – Madinat Zayed Hospital) Abu Dhabi, UAE.