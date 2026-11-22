MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) A 13-year-old Hindu girl, Kalpana Meghwar, who was kidnapped from Umerkot in Pakistan's Sindh province over a month ago, has been found in Bahawalpur in Punjab province, a report said.

According to OpIndia, the girl was produced before a court in Bahawalpur, which sent her to Darul Aman and ordered that she be kept at a safe location until further orders.

Pakistani Hindu activist Shiva Kachhi confirmed the recovery of the girl in a post on social media platform X, the report said.

Kachhi urged the Sindh government, the Punjab government, the Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho, the Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Abdul Kareem and the concerned police authorities to take immediate notice of the case and ensure her future, education, protection and basic human rights, according to the report.

He demanded that the victim's statement be recorded in a "free environment" before a competent judicial forum so that she can speak without any pressure, fear or influence, and that arrangements be made for the girl to be handed over to her parents.

He also called for strict action against the culprits if any violation of laws, including child marriage laws, is found.

"The girl's recovery was the first step; the real requirement now is to provide her with justice, protection, and legal rights," Kachhi said.

Kalpana's family said that after being kidnapped, she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to perform a Nikah.

According to the family, she was converted and married at the Bharchundi Sharif shrine near Daharki.

Kalpana is one of the two Hindu girls kidnapped in Umerkot, the report said, citing Pakistani daily Dawn.

The other girl has been identified as Bindya Kumari.

Earlier in November, people from the local Hindu community, led by Kachhi, staged protests against the kidnapping of the girls.

"Several incidents of kidnapping and forced conversion of Hindu girls have come to light in the Sindh area of Pakistan over the past years. Last year in October, a 15-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert to Islam in Sindh," OpIndia reported.

According to the report, she was forced to marry an elderly Muslim man against her will and was produced before a sessions court in Mirpurkhas, where she tearfully told the judge that she wanted to go back to her family.

In April 2024, a young girl, Priya Kumari, was kidnapped from Sindh's Sukkur, triggering massive protests from the local Hindu community, who demanded her release and raised concerns about the safety of children from minority communities, the report noted.

"In February 2023, a 17-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped and converted to Islam in Naukot of Mirpur Khas district in Sindh province... The same year in April, a nine-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped from her house by a 55-year-old man in Sindh province. He forcefully converted her to Islam and married her," the report said.