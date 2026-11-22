MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States on Sunday to authorize deliveries of Patriot missiles that Ukraine's partners have already paid for.

"Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in supplying anti-ballistic interceptors to Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X. Zelensky said Russia attacked 20 Ukrainian regions this week, with around 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 aerial bombs, and 165 missiles. "A significant number were ballistic missiles, including North Korean ones, which the Russians are constantly helping Pyongyang modernize to improve their accuracy," he added.

"It is also important to continue contributions to the PURL program, which is our main source of anti-ballistic interceptors," Zelensky stressed. Meanwhile, he said 14 people remained unaccounted for after a Russian drone attack partially collapsed a five-story apartment building in Dymer, Kyiv region. Nine people were evacuated, and rescue operations were underway.