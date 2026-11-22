Ukraine Said To Have Hit Russian Warship In Libya
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) was behind a long-range attack on a Russian warship in Libya, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Earlier, Libya's eastern-based government confirmed the incident, without pointing fingers at any particular party. In a preliminary report, it was said that the ship was docked at a naval base in Benghazi when the incident took place. A drone was used to carry out the operation. "The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," it was written in a statement.
Ukraine is yet to claim responsibility for the attack.
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