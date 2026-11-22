MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) was behind a long-range attack on a Russian warship in Libya, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier, Libya's eastern-based government confirmed the incident, without pointing fingers at any particular party. In a preliminary report, it was said that the ship was docked at a naval base in Benghazi when the incident took place. A drone was used to carry out the operation. "The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned ⁠into ​an arena for settling scores ​or exporting international conflicts," it was written in a statement.

Ukraine is yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

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