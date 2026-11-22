Four Killed in Bus Tempo Collision in Hathras Administration Acts

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Hathras District Magistrate Satya Prakash Patel on Sunday assured that the families of those killed in a bus-tempo collision near Bilar village would receive government assistance as per rules, while confirming that four people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in the accident. Speaking to reporters here about the accident, Patel said two of the injured sustained serious injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries. The seriously injured victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aligarh.

"A bus and a tempo collided near the village of Bilar, close to the border between Sikandrarao and Aligarh. Four people tragically lost their lives in the accident. Two others were seriously injured. The local police area officer, station house officer and sub-divisional magistrate immediately rushed to the scene and took them to the Akbarabad CSC, where their lives could be saved. This was a commendable step by the police and the administration. Two people sustained minor injuries and have been treated, but those who are seriously injured are in a hospital in Aligarh. The government, the administration and the Chief Minister have also expressed their grief over the loss of loved ones. The government and the administration will provide government assistance to the affected families in accordance with the rules. The injured are also receiving appropriate medical treatment. Instructions have been issued to take the necessary action in coordination with the Hathras and Aligarh district administrations", he said.

Earlier, four people, including three women and a child, were killed and six others injured after a speeding roadway bus rammed into a tempo from behind on the Aligarh-Etah Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred near Bilar village under the Sikandra Rao Kotwali police station limits. "The victims were part of a family travelling from Gurugram to Sikandra Rao in Hathras to attend a wedding ceremony when the roadways bus struck their tempo from the rear. On receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital," Sikandra Rao CO Amit Pathak said. Police extracted the bodies of the deceased trapped inside the damaged tempo and sent them for post-mortem examination. (ANI)