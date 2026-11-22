MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 22 (IANS) Two more people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till 8 am (local time) on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2026 to 518, local media reported on Sunday.

During the same period, a total of 1,519 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). One death each was reported in Chattogram division and Rangpur division, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

As many as 173,473 dengue patients have been hospitalised in Bangladesh since January 1. Among them, 167,885 have recovered from dengue in Bangladesh. A total of 5,070 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh.

On November 4, six people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2026 to 445.

In September, Bangladesh's State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku warned that the dengue situation could worsen further in the coming months and urged people to stay alert, UNB reported.

During a meeting with lawmakers and the administration on the overall law and order situation and development activities in Dhaka, Tuku said, "The risk of dengue may increase further in the coming months, so everyone needs to become aware from now."

Tuku stressed that representatives, the administration and local residents must work together to combat dengue through cleanliness drives, destruction of mosquito breeding grounds and increased awareness among the public.

Meanwhile, health experts attributed the rising dengue deaths to delayed hospitalisation, inappropriate treatment, and the heightened vulnerability of high-risk groups, with many patients seeking testing and medical care only after their condition turns critical, Bangladesh's 'Daily Star' reported.

Dhaka's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Associate Professor H.M. Nazmul Ahsan said that the spike in dengue deaths is largely a consequence of the rapid increase in infections nationwide.

According to Ahsan, three broad sets of factors are behind the fatalities: viral factors, patient-related vulnerabilities, and treatment-related complications.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain called for strengthening dengue care through a three-tier system of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.