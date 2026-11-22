MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

“The first Drone Crucible exercise was organized by the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). Participants jointly tested small unmanned aerial vehicles and practiced piloting them in conditions simulating combat environments,” the statement said.

The joint effort focused on three areas: combat experience, technology and combat readiness.

The military personnel exchanged practical expertise, including their experience in using unmanned systems in modern operations.

Operators tested the effectiveness of UAVs in the field and provided direct feedback to developers.

Participants also improved their drone piloting skills and practiced coordinated actions essential to collective defense.

“For Ukraine, such exercises provide an opportunity to share its experience of modern warfare with partners, learn from their practices and develop capabilities in the field of unmanned systems together,” the General Staff noted.

Ukraine to build future security architecture with European support – NSATU Commander

As previously reported, Lieutenant General Guillaume Beaurpere, Commander of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), told Ukrinform in an interview that the Alliance was actively incorporating the unique combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into its training programs and inviting Ukrainian military personnel to participate in NATO exercises as mentors and advisers.

According to him, NSATU has a dedicated combat lessons learned group that works closely with NATO Allied Command Transformation and the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC). As a result, future training exercises for Alliance forces will be directly based on the experience gained by Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.