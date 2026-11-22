MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 22 (IANS) The death toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur's two districts rose to 17 on Sunday after one more person succumbed to his illness, while around 230 others have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals since November 18, officials said.

A high-level probe is underway into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor and identify those responsible.

A senior police official said that of the 17 deceased, 16 were from Chandel district and one from Kakching district. The affected persons have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals since November 18, with medical teams closely monitoring their condition.

Manipur government Spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam Singh on Sunday informed that samples of the suspected spurious locally produced liquor have been sent to the National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Kolkata for laboratory testing. He told the media that besides NFL in Kolkata, the samples have also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and State Public Health Laboratory, both in Imphal.

Singh further informed that a high-level enquiry team has been constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary R.K. Dinesh to look into the unfortunate spurious liquor incident. The Committee, which is now investigating the happenings, will submit its report within a month to the government, he added.

The spokesperson maintained that raids are continuing on the sale of illegal liquor across the state while 4600 litres of illicit liquor were seized. He, on behalf of the state government, appealed to the public and all stakeholders to extend their support and cooperation to ensure the smooth discharge of duties by the concerned authorities.

Responding to queries raised by media persons, Singh informed that six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the spurious liquor incident. He added that investigations are underway to identify and apprehend others who may be involved in the incident.

The spokesperson asserted that anyone found violating the law would be dealt with firmly and strictly. He reiterated that the government would not tolerate any activity in violation of the law and regulations and urged the public to report any illegal activities to the concerned authorities.

Another government spokesperson, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, stated that a total of 1,130 persons have been screened so far, of whom around 230 are currently admitted to various hospitals. Of them, 38 patients are undergoing dialysis.

The affected patients are receiving medical treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and other private hospitals in Imphal.

He said that most of the people came to hospitals for screening due to panic.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Themthing Ngasangva, Excise Commissioner Hungyo Worshang and Director of Health Services Dr N. Hemantakumar Singh, among others, attended the media briefing at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

A police official said that a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, was the first to die at his residence in Nungpan village on the night of November 18. Subsequently, 15 more people died on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in different villages of Chandel district and one in Kakching district. The victims reportedly died either while being transported to hospitals or at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Chandel District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in a report submitted to Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, said that the adulterated liquor allegedly consumed by the victims had reportedly been purchased from Sugnu in the neighbouring Kakching district.

The mountainous Chandel district shares an unfenced international border with Myanmar, making the region particularly sensitive from a security and law enforcement perspective.