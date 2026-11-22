MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Washington Post reported this, citing officials familiar with his order, according to Ukrinform.

According to the newspaper's sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Hegseth circulated the relevant instructions last week in the form of a classified memorandum. One official described the restrictions as a“slap in the face” for Canada and expressed concern about how they would affect cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

Hegseth's spokesperson, Sean Parnell, said the Pentagon was taking steps to ensure that cooperation with Canada aligned with specific US defense objectives and ultimately helped strengthen bilateral relations.

According to Parnell, the directive will not affect defense intelligence sharing or cooperation between US and Canadian forces within NATO and the bilateral North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The United States and Canada are founding members of NATO and coordinate daily at NORAD headquarters in Colorado to protect the airspace and maritime borders of both countries.

On Saturday, US senators attending a meeting of defense officials in Halifax, Canada, told reporters that the memorandum likely restricts informal contacts between military personnel from the two countries, including their participation in conferences and academic events.

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Republican Senator Mike Rounds said the memorandum did not change any official activities but indirectly indicated that fewer unofficial and social events should take place without authorization.

He said the memorandum had been drafted several months earlier but had only recently been signed. Rounds added that he did not know why it had been issued at that particular time or which areas of cooperation it covered.

Rounds said he and other US lawmakers were also trying to understand the document. He added that they had sought to reassure their Canadian counterparts that it would have only a minor impact on cooperation with the Pentagon. However, he suggested that the memorandum was intended to encourage Canada to increase its defense spending.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday that he had not yet seen the document and had learned about it only that weekend. He said that, from Canada's perspective, defense cooperation between the two countries was continuing as usual.

The United States and Canada have maintained close defense ties for decades. Canadian troops have participated in combat operations alongside US forces, including in Afghanistan. Canada is also a member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, alongside the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

A representative of one of the alliance's member countries said Washington had not formally notified its partners of any changes to intelligence sharing. However, the representative noted that US officials had been providing less information through various platforms over the past year.

US President Donald Trump has previously criticized Canada for what he considered insufficient defense spending, accusing Ottawa and other NATO allies of relying too heavily on American security guarantees. He has also repeatedly criticized trade relations between the two countries, arguing that the United States does not benefit sufficiently from them.

After being re-elected in 2024, Trump increased pressure on Canada by suggesting that it should become the 51st US state. During a meeting in the Oval Office in May 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Trump that Canada was not for sale and never would be. Trump later acknowledged that Canada was stepping up its military efforts.

As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump recently reiterated that Canada had treated the United States“unfairly” in trade relations for many years and criticized Canadian representatives during negotiations.

Photo: Pete Hegseth / Facebook