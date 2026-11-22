MENAFN - The Conversation) For post-secondary students, every new academic year inevitably comes with tuition bills, textbook costs and a long list of student fees, as well as mandatory health plans.

Students are locked into a number of plans covering outpatient prescription drugs, dental, extended health and virtual health care, but they're not allowed to opt out of their school plans without comparable private insurance.

These plans make Ontario college and university students under age 25 ineligible for the Ontario Health Insurance Plan Plus (OHIP+), which covers nearly 6,000 medications at no out-of-pocket cost. Ontario's Liberal government introduced OHIP+ in January 2018, providing free prescription drug coverage to eligible residents under 25, regardless of private insurance.

In April 2019, Premier Doug Ford's Conservative government restricted OHIP+ to cover only those who did not otherwise have private coverage. As OHIP coverage cannot be used to opt out of school plans, thousands of post-secondary students lost access to Ontario's public drug program.

To examine how Ontario post-secondary students may have been affected by this sudden change, we reviewed prescription drug plans across colleges and universities. We documented all cost-sharing components (for example, deductible, co-insurance, co-payment, dispensing fees and annual limits), specific coverage for contraceptives and exclusions. We then compared students' coverage to the coverage available under OHIP.

Variations in plans

We identified substantial variation in prescription drug coverage across university and college student health plans, resulting in important inequities. There were significant disparities in cost-sharing and contraceptive coverage.

Students were responsible for paying anywhere from zero per cent to 50 per cent of their prescription costs, most commonly 20 per cent. Annual coverage limits ranged from $250 to $12,500. Additionally, colleges in northern Ontario generally offered less comprehensive coverage and imposed more restrictive reimbursement criteria. Notably, none of the plans sponsored by student unions compared favourably with coverage available through OHIP.

Contraceptive coverage varied considerably across institutions. Some plans covered oral contraceptives but excluded other methods such as devices and implants. Others imposed product-specific reimbursement limits, while some provided no contraceptive coverage at all.

These gaps are especially concerning given that the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada identifies intrauterine devices as a first-line contraceptive option for adolescents and young adults. This illustrates the disconnect between evidence-based clinical guidelines and private insurance coverage policies.

Many coverage restrictions affect conditions that already carry significant stigma, particularly among young adults. Treatments for smoking cessation, obesity, acne, infertility and erectile dysfunction were frequently excluded from coverage, subject to reimbursement caps or otherwise restricted. Such limitations may create additional barriers to care, as students may be reluctant to seek treatment because of financial concerns, stigma or both.

Smoking cessation therapies were frequently excluded from student health plan coverage. In contrast, OHIP provides coverage for prescription smoking cessation medications for individuals aged 18 years and older, as well as up to one year of pharmacist-led smoking cessation counselling.

In 2020, the United States Surgeon General highlighted the critical role of insurance coverage in supporting smoking cessation, stating:

Impact on health and access to care

Higher prescription drug costs can have important consequences for students' health and access to care. Research from Canada and internationally consistently shows that people are more likely to use medications when they have insurance and face lower out-of-pocket costs.

Conversely, losing insurance or facing higher costs can reduce medication use. A recent study in JAMA Pediatrics found that the introduction of universal coverage in Ontario in 2018 led to increases in contraceptive dispensations and decreases after restrictions were introduced.

Beyond the equity and health implications of the April 2019 changes to Ontario's public drug program, important efficiency concerns also arise.

Public drug insurance programs such as OHIP are generally more efficient than private insurance mechanisms, including post-secondary student plans, in collecting revenue, sharing financial risk and administering coverage. As a result, public systems can often deliver comparable or more comprehensive coverage at a lower overall cost than fragmented private insurance arrangements. The modest reductions in government spending associated with the 2019 cuts are unlikely to offset the additional costs imposed on Ontario residents.

Given the inherent and increasing inefficiencies of private insurance, including higher administrative expenses and less effective risk pooling, shifting coverage from the public to the private sector is likely to increase overall system costs and lead to higher premiums for students and their families.