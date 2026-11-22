COP31 President Sees Historic Climate Deal Within Reach
(MENAFN) COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said Sunday that delegates were close to achieving a "historic opportunity" as negotiations at the UN climate conference in Antalya moved toward a final agreement.
"We have sought, and continue to seek, every possibility for consensus until the very last moment. At this point, we stand on the threshold of a historic opportunity," Kurum said during the summit's closing plenary session.
He explained that the proposed comprehensive decision reflected input from participating delegations and addressed a broad range of topics, including electrification, the 1.5C temperature target, funding for climate adaptation and ocean-related issues.
"No one got everything they wanted. But everyone can find themselves in this text. That is the meaning of consensus," he said.
Kurum voiced hope that the outcome of the conference would prove that international cooperation through multilateral institutions remained capable of producing meaningful results.
He added that delegates had spent the previous two weeks working intensively to narrow disagreements and establish shared positions on international climate action.
The COP31 president also expressed appreciation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan, UN Secretary-General's Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste Chair Emine Erdogan, UN climate chief Simon Stiell, Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister and COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen, as well as the delegations that took part in the discussions.
"We have sought, and continue to seek, every possibility for consensus until the very last moment. At this point, we stand on the threshold of a historic opportunity," Kurum said during the summit's closing plenary session.
He explained that the proposed comprehensive decision reflected input from participating delegations and addressed a broad range of topics, including electrification, the 1.5C temperature target, funding for climate adaptation and ocean-related issues.
"No one got everything they wanted. But everyone can find themselves in this text. That is the meaning of consensus," he said.
Kurum voiced hope that the outcome of the conference would prove that international cooperation through multilateral institutions remained capable of producing meaningful results.
He added that delegates had spent the previous two weeks working intensively to narrow disagreements and establish shared positions on international climate action.
The COP31 president also expressed appreciation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan, UN Secretary-General's Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste Chair Emine Erdogan, UN climate chief Simon Stiell, Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister and COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen, as well as the delegations that took part in the discussions.
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