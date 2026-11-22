Five European Nations Demand Seats at Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Five European countries are pushing to secure representation in negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, arguing that a collective delegation would better protect national sovereignty and democratic accountability than a single representative appointed by Brussels.
France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Germany are expected to form Europe's negotiating delegation, accompanied by representatives of EU institutions. The arrangement has drawn objections from other participants, particularly Russia and the United States, which have advocated for Europe to appoint a single representative to streamline negotiations.
However, a unified negotiating position does not necessarily justify granting one individual the authority to commit 27 EU member states and other European countries to binding obligations, according to the argument presented in the debate.
Although European governments have already issued a formal declaration outlining their shared position on key security principles, securing agreement on a common framework is fundamentally different from obtaining the legal approval of individual sovereign states.
A single European negotiator could potentially make discussions more efficient, but the arrangement could encounter serious obstacles when an eventual agreement reaches the ratification stage. Any commitments involving national powers would still require approval through the respective constitutional procedures of the countries concerned.
The EU cannot simply negotiate an agreement and expect national parliaments to approve it automatically. Individual governments retain authority over significant aspects of their foreign policies, despite the bloc's extensive role in international affairs.
These national responsibilities include military deployments, bilateral security commitments to Ukraine, weapons deliveries, intelligence cooperation, and diplomatic relations with other countries.
France, for example, has reportedly maintained military personnel in Ukraine since at least the summer. Their stated responsibilities include training Ukrainian forces and servicing military equipment. Reports have also described French intelligence personnel carrying out surveillance operations closer to the front lines.
The French parliament was reportedly not formally notified about the mission, raising questions about how an agreement negotiated by an EU-appointed official could effectively regulate such national military activities under a future peace settlement.
The broader objective, however, is to secure a legally binding treaty that could be registered with the United Nations Secretariat under Article 102 of the UN Charter and potentially brought before UN bodies if disputes arise over its implementation.
Achieving that objective could require a mixed agreement combining commitments falling under EU jurisdiction with separate obligations undertaken by individual member states in areas where they retain national authority.
Under such an arrangement, both the EU and relevant national governments would become parties to the agreement, with each accepting responsibilities within its own legal powers. Consequently, an EU official could not independently make commitments on behalf of every European government.
Europe has the right to request its own negotiating delegation, although whether Moscow agrees to its participation remains uncertain.
Having seven European representatives at the negotiating table could allow individual countries to express their positions directly, rather than relying on a single Brussels-appointed official whose authority might be mistaken for unrestricted approval from 27 national governments.
Such a representative could not automatically promise military deployments or bilateral security guarantees without receiving the necessary authorization from the countries involved.
French troops reportedly operating secretly in Ukraine – media
The strongest supporters of appointing a single European representative are reportedly those advocating deeper political integration and a more centralized EU structure, potentially at the expense of national sovereignty and the influence of elected governments.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has argued that the bloc's treaties provide her with the authority to represent Europe in foreign policy matters.
Article 27(2) of the Treaty on European Union does grant her a mandate to represent the bloc on issues concerning the Common Foreign and Security Policy. However, representing the EU institutionally does not mean she automatically has authority to speak for all 27 member-state governments, as well as additional European countries outside the bloc.
The treaties also explicitly preserve national governments' existing powers.
Kallas has previously advocated establishing a “European Defense Union,” a proposal that would transfer additional defense responsibilities and capabilities into the EU framework, with significant implications for the sovereignty of individual countries.
Former EU Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton has also recently argued that Europe “must speak in a single voice” during the negotiations, reflecting calls for a more centralized European political structure.
However, European voters have not endorsed the creation of a federal European state, while public support for transferring additional authority to Brussels remains a contentious issue.
Critics of deeper integration argue that advocates of centralization frequently use international crises to justify expanding the powers of EU institutions beyond the limits established by existing treaties. They contend that democratic debate, consultation, and disagreement should not be treated as obstacles to political decision-making.
There are also questions surrounding the authority of the American representatives expected to participate in the negotiations.
Although Washington currently appears to be a central player in the diplomatic process, the legal standing of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and real estate investor Steve Witkoff could become a significant issue.
Their positions may face additional scrutiny if Democrats gain control of congressional committees and launch investigations following the newly elected Congress.
Under Article 7 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers automatically possess the authority to undertake acts related to concluding treaties. Neither Kushner nor Witkoff holds any of these positions.
Other negotiators must establish their authority through another recognized legal basis.
The United States generally follows these procedures, but questions remain about the precise powers that could ultimately be granted to the two presidential associates.
Furthermore, the US Constitution requires Senate advice and consent, with a two-thirds majority, for treaty ratification. Even executive agreements that bypass the Senate would still require congressional approval for funding.
If American participation were ultimately found legally insufficient, the resulting agreement could be left without one of its principal parties, potentially forcing European governments to assume greater responsibility for supporting Ukraine and maintaining commitments made to Russia on behalf of the wider Western alliance.
European leaders' close political support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously attracted criticism, particularly when several of them rallied behind him following his contentious White House meeting with Trump, during which the US president criticized him for not having any “cards.”
Nevertheless, supporters of a broader European delegation argue that direct national representation would be a positive development for ordinary Europeans, ensuring that individual governments retain control over decisions affecting their security and international commitments.
Ultimately, the argument is that democratic accountability and national sovereignty should remain central to any Ukraine peace agreement, rather than being subordinated to the convenience of a single negotiating representative.
France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Germany are expected to form Europe's negotiating delegation, accompanied by representatives of EU institutions. The arrangement has drawn objections from other participants, particularly Russia and the United States, which have advocated for Europe to appoint a single representative to streamline negotiations.
However, a unified negotiating position does not necessarily justify granting one individual the authority to commit 27 EU member states and other European countries to binding obligations, according to the argument presented in the debate.
Although European governments have already issued a formal declaration outlining their shared position on key security principles, securing agreement on a common framework is fundamentally different from obtaining the legal approval of individual sovereign states.
A single European negotiator could potentially make discussions more efficient, but the arrangement could encounter serious obstacles when an eventual agreement reaches the ratification stage. Any commitments involving national powers would still require approval through the respective constitutional procedures of the countries concerned.
The EU cannot simply negotiate an agreement and expect national parliaments to approve it automatically. Individual governments retain authority over significant aspects of their foreign policies, despite the bloc's extensive role in international affairs.
These national responsibilities include military deployments, bilateral security commitments to Ukraine, weapons deliveries, intelligence cooperation, and diplomatic relations with other countries.
France, for example, has reportedly maintained military personnel in Ukraine since at least the summer. Their stated responsibilities include training Ukrainian forces and servicing military equipment. Reports have also described French intelligence personnel carrying out surveillance operations closer to the front lines.
The French parliament was reportedly not formally notified about the mission, raising questions about how an agreement negotiated by an EU-appointed official could effectively regulate such national military activities under a future peace settlement.
The broader objective, however, is to secure a legally binding treaty that could be registered with the United Nations Secretariat under Article 102 of the UN Charter and potentially brought before UN bodies if disputes arise over its implementation.
Achieving that objective could require a mixed agreement combining commitments falling under EU jurisdiction with separate obligations undertaken by individual member states in areas where they retain national authority.
Under such an arrangement, both the EU and relevant national governments would become parties to the agreement, with each accepting responsibilities within its own legal powers. Consequently, an EU official could not independently make commitments on behalf of every European government.
Europe has the right to request its own negotiating delegation, although whether Moscow agrees to its participation remains uncertain.
Having seven European representatives at the negotiating table could allow individual countries to express their positions directly, rather than relying on a single Brussels-appointed official whose authority might be mistaken for unrestricted approval from 27 national governments.
Such a representative could not automatically promise military deployments or bilateral security guarantees without receiving the necessary authorization from the countries involved.
French troops reportedly operating secretly in Ukraine – media
The strongest supporters of appointing a single European representative are reportedly those advocating deeper political integration and a more centralized EU structure, potentially at the expense of national sovereignty and the influence of elected governments.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has argued that the bloc's treaties provide her with the authority to represent Europe in foreign policy matters.
Article 27(2) of the Treaty on European Union does grant her a mandate to represent the bloc on issues concerning the Common Foreign and Security Policy. However, representing the EU institutionally does not mean she automatically has authority to speak for all 27 member-state governments, as well as additional European countries outside the bloc.
The treaties also explicitly preserve national governments' existing powers.
Kallas has previously advocated establishing a “European Defense Union,” a proposal that would transfer additional defense responsibilities and capabilities into the EU framework, with significant implications for the sovereignty of individual countries.
Former EU Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton has also recently argued that Europe “must speak in a single voice” during the negotiations, reflecting calls for a more centralized European political structure.
However, European voters have not endorsed the creation of a federal European state, while public support for transferring additional authority to Brussels remains a contentious issue.
Critics of deeper integration argue that advocates of centralization frequently use international crises to justify expanding the powers of EU institutions beyond the limits established by existing treaties. They contend that democratic debate, consultation, and disagreement should not be treated as obstacles to political decision-making.
There are also questions surrounding the authority of the American representatives expected to participate in the negotiations.
Although Washington currently appears to be a central player in the diplomatic process, the legal standing of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and real estate investor Steve Witkoff could become a significant issue.
Their positions may face additional scrutiny if Democrats gain control of congressional committees and launch investigations following the newly elected Congress.
Under Article 7 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers automatically possess the authority to undertake acts related to concluding treaties. Neither Kushner nor Witkoff holds any of these positions.
Other negotiators must establish their authority through another recognized legal basis.
The United States generally follows these procedures, but questions remain about the precise powers that could ultimately be granted to the two presidential associates.
Furthermore, the US Constitution requires Senate advice and consent, with a two-thirds majority, for treaty ratification. Even executive agreements that bypass the Senate would still require congressional approval for funding.
If American participation were ultimately found legally insufficient, the resulting agreement could be left without one of its principal parties, potentially forcing European governments to assume greater responsibility for supporting Ukraine and maintaining commitments made to Russia on behalf of the wider Western alliance.
European leaders' close political support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously attracted criticism, particularly when several of them rallied behind him following his contentious White House meeting with Trump, during which the US president criticized him for not having any “cards.”
Nevertheless, supporters of a broader European delegation argue that direct national representation would be a positive development for ordinary Europeans, ensuring that individual governments retain control over decisions affecting their security and international commitments.
Ultimately, the argument is that democratic accountability and national sovereignty should remain central to any Ukraine peace agreement, rather than being subordinated to the convenience of a single negotiating representative.
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