Hackers Leak Data of Thousands of Visa, Mastercard, JPMorgan Customers
(MENAFN) Hackers have exposed personal information belonging to thousands of customers of Visa, Mastercard, and JPMorgan after breaching third-party service providers, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.
The ransomware group n0n claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which compromised customer email addresses, telephone numbers, and marketing-related records. Cybersecurity firm SOCRadar linked the breach to the group, according to The Wall Street Journal.
“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters. The bank added that it would notify customers whose information may have been affected.
An examination of the leaked files by Reuters identified more than 16,000 customer email addresses, along with 124 email addresses associated with bank employees. Some entries also included telephone numbers and postal codes. However, the agency said it was unable to independently authenticate the exposed information.
The n0n group first appeared in September and has subsequently claimed responsibility for approximately 200 cyberattacks, according to cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch.
Visa traced the security incident to an external service provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that its internal systems had not been compromised.
“No payments data such as card numbers were affected,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The exposed records appeared to primarily concern customers across Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The files reportedly contained thousands of purported customer contact details alongside Visa marketing information.
Meanwhile, Mastercard confirmed that a limited number of email addresses belonging to rewards program participants had been exposed, while insisting that payment-related information remained unaffected.
“There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Additional leaked material reportedly included marketing records connected to customers and activities in North America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The latest incident adds to a series of significant cybersecurity breaches reported this year. In March, a cyberattack against medical device manufacturer Stryker disrupted production and shipments across international markets.
In May, hackers targeted education technology company Instructure, exposing information associated with nearly 9,000 educational institutions using its Canvas platform.
The ransomware group n0n claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which compromised customer email addresses, telephone numbers, and marketing-related records. Cybersecurity firm SOCRadar linked the breach to the group, according to The Wall Street Journal.
“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters. The bank added that it would notify customers whose information may have been affected.
An examination of the leaked files by Reuters identified more than 16,000 customer email addresses, along with 124 email addresses associated with bank employees. Some entries also included telephone numbers and postal codes. However, the agency said it was unable to independently authenticate the exposed information.
The n0n group first appeared in September and has subsequently claimed responsibility for approximately 200 cyberattacks, according to cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch.
Visa traced the security incident to an external service provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that its internal systems had not been compromised.
“No payments data such as card numbers were affected,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The exposed records appeared to primarily concern customers across Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The files reportedly contained thousands of purported customer contact details alongside Visa marketing information.
Meanwhile, Mastercard confirmed that a limited number of email addresses belonging to rewards program participants had been exposed, while insisting that payment-related information remained unaffected.
“There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Additional leaked material reportedly included marketing records connected to customers and activities in North America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The latest incident adds to a series of significant cybersecurity breaches reported this year. In March, a cyberattack against medical device manufacturer Stryker disrupted production and shipments across international markets.
In May, hackers targeted education technology company Instructure, exposing information associated with nearly 9,000 educational institutions using its Canvas platform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment