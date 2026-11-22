Estonia Sends Navy Ship to Aid Russian Vessel Hit by Drones
(MENAFN) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has linked a drone attack that set a Russian cargo ship on fire in the Gulf of Finland to the ongoing war in Ukraine, describing the incident as a consequence of the conflict, public broadcaster ERR reported Sunday.
The Russian vessel, Sparta II, which ERR identified as belonging to an agency affiliated with Russia’s Defense Ministry, caught fire after being struck by drones on Saturday. Following the attack, the ship drifted out of Estonia’s exclusive economic zone and into Finland’s before eventually entering Finnish territorial waters.
According to ERR, Finland’s armed forces assessed that Ukraine was “likely” responsible for the strike.
Tsahkna said the incident stemmed from Russia’s war against Ukraine and Kyiv’s efforts to defend itself. However, he stressed that the attack did not pose an immediate military threat to Estonia.
“At Finland’s request, Estonia has sent the Navy vessel Kindral Kurvits to assist with rescue operations, including firefighting and pollution response,” Tsahkna said.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also confirmed that he had spoken with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, on Saturday, offering additional assistance following the incident.
“Estonia has not given permission for its airspace or maritime areas to be used for attacks against Russia,” Michal wrote on social media.
The Russian vessel, Sparta II, which ERR identified as belonging to an agency affiliated with Russia’s Defense Ministry, caught fire after being struck by drones on Saturday. Following the attack, the ship drifted out of Estonia’s exclusive economic zone and into Finland’s before eventually entering Finnish territorial waters.
According to ERR, Finland’s armed forces assessed that Ukraine was “likely” responsible for the strike.
Tsahkna said the incident stemmed from Russia’s war against Ukraine and Kyiv’s efforts to defend itself. However, he stressed that the attack did not pose an immediate military threat to Estonia.
“At Finland’s request, Estonia has sent the Navy vessel Kindral Kurvits to assist with rescue operations, including firefighting and pollution response,” Tsahkna said.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also confirmed that he had spoken with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, on Saturday, offering additional assistance following the incident.
“Estonia has not given permission for its airspace or maritime areas to be used for attacks against Russia,” Michal wrote on social media.
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