Estonia Attributes Russian Ship Fire to Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said a drone attack that set a Russian cargo vessel on fire in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday was linked to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and Kyiv’s efforts to defend itself.
The Sparta II, which reportedly belongs to an agency under Russia’s Defense Ministry, caught fire after being struck by drones. The damaged ship drifted out of Estonia’s exclusive economic zone and into Finland’s maritime zone before eventually entering Finnish territorial waters.
Finland’s armed forces assessed that Ukraine was “likely” responsible for the attack, according to reports.
Tsahkna said the incident resulted from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it did not pose an immediate military threat to Estonia.
“At Finland’s request, Estonia has sent the Navy vessel Kindral Kurvits to assist with rescue operations, including firefighting and pollution response,” Tsahkna said.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also confirmed that he had spoken with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, on Saturday and offered Estonia’s support.
“Estonia has not given permission for its airspace or maritime areas to be used for attacks against Russia,” Michal wrote on social media.
The Sparta II, which reportedly belongs to an agency under Russia’s Defense Ministry, caught fire after being struck by drones. The damaged ship drifted out of Estonia’s exclusive economic zone and into Finland’s maritime zone before eventually entering Finnish territorial waters.
Finland’s armed forces assessed that Ukraine was “likely” responsible for the attack, according to reports.
Tsahkna said the incident resulted from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it did not pose an immediate military threat to Estonia.
“At Finland’s request, Estonia has sent the Navy vessel Kindral Kurvits to assist with rescue operations, including firefighting and pollution response,” Tsahkna said.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also confirmed that he had spoken with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, on Saturday and offered Estonia’s support.
“Estonia has not given permission for its airspace or maritime areas to be used for attacks against Russia,” Michal wrote on social media.
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