Messi Faces Red Card Controversy After Miami Suffer Heavy Defeat
(MENAFN) Columbus Crew coach Laurent Courtois argued that Lionel Messi should have received a red card after throwing the ball at an opposing player during Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday.
The incident took place just before halftime, when Messi lost his temper and forcefully threw the ball into the face of Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia. Miami were already trailing 1-0 and had been reduced to 10 players.
Referee Allen Chapman booked both Messi and Tapia, but Courtois maintained that the Argentine star deserved a more severe punishment.
"Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card," Courtois said in a post-game press conference when asked about the incident. "It's just really sad."
Chapman later explained why he decided against sending Messi off, defending the disciplinary action taken during the match.
"The force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct," Chapman told a pool reporter.
Miami had fallen behind earlier after Tapia converted a penalty, giving the Chilean forward an opportunity to score against the defending MLS champions.
The visitors' difficulties continued after the break, with Taha Habroune extending Columbus' advantage shortly after halftime before Tapia scored again to complete the 3-0 victory at Miami's Nu Stadium.
The outcome puts seventh-seeded Columbus, who won the championship in 2023, in a position to knock Miami and Messi out of the competition. A victory in the second match of the best-of-three playoff series in Ohio next Friday would secure their progression.
Miami coach Kily Gonzalez admitted his side had failed to deliver the performance they had prepared for, acknowledging that their mistakes helped Columbus create scoring opportunities.
"It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them," Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said afterwards.
"We didn't produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don't win, we're out," he added.
The coach nevertheless expressed confidence in his players' ability to respond under pressure.
"There's no better challenge for us as a team than this. It's a test of character, and I know my team has that character."
Elsewhere in Saturday's playoff fixtures, Dallas opened its Western Conference series with a commanding 3-0 home victory over Portland, thanks to a brace from Uruguayan midfielder Joaquin Valiente.
The 25-year-old found the net in the 53rd and 55th minutes, while Samuel Sarver added a third goal during the fourth minute of stoppage time. Dallas can secure a place in the next round by winning the return match in Portland next Saturday.
New England also claimed a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia, with American teenager Peyton Miller contributing both goals.
Miller's effort in the 10th minute took a deflection off Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel before crossing the line. The 19-year-old then scored directly in the 73rd minute after receiving a cross from Jack Harrison.
New England will qualify for the Eastern Conference semi-finals if it wins the next match away from home on Saturday.
The incident took place just before halftime, when Messi lost his temper and forcefully threw the ball into the face of Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia. Miami were already trailing 1-0 and had been reduced to 10 players.
Referee Allen Chapman booked both Messi and Tapia, but Courtois maintained that the Argentine star deserved a more severe punishment.
"Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card," Courtois said in a post-game press conference when asked about the incident. "It's just really sad."
Chapman later explained why he decided against sending Messi off, defending the disciplinary action taken during the match.
"The force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct," Chapman told a pool reporter.
Miami had fallen behind earlier after Tapia converted a penalty, giving the Chilean forward an opportunity to score against the defending MLS champions.
The visitors' difficulties continued after the break, with Taha Habroune extending Columbus' advantage shortly after halftime before Tapia scored again to complete the 3-0 victory at Miami's Nu Stadium.
The outcome puts seventh-seeded Columbus, who won the championship in 2023, in a position to knock Miami and Messi out of the competition. A victory in the second match of the best-of-three playoff series in Ohio next Friday would secure their progression.
Miami coach Kily Gonzalez admitted his side had failed to deliver the performance they had prepared for, acknowledging that their mistakes helped Columbus create scoring opportunities.
"It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them," Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said afterwards.
"We didn't produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don't win, we're out," he added.
The coach nevertheless expressed confidence in his players' ability to respond under pressure.
"There's no better challenge for us as a team than this. It's a test of character, and I know my team has that character."
Elsewhere in Saturday's playoff fixtures, Dallas opened its Western Conference series with a commanding 3-0 home victory over Portland, thanks to a brace from Uruguayan midfielder Joaquin Valiente.
The 25-year-old found the net in the 53rd and 55th minutes, while Samuel Sarver added a third goal during the fourth minute of stoppage time. Dallas can secure a place in the next round by winning the return match in Portland next Saturday.
New England also claimed a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia, with American teenager Peyton Miller contributing both goals.
Miller's effort in the 10th minute took a deflection off Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel before crossing the line. The 19-year-old then scored directly in the 73rd minute after receiving a cross from Jack Harrison.
New England will qualify for the Eastern Conference semi-finals if it wins the next match away from home on Saturday.
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