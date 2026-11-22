FBI, USDA Hit by Cyberattacks as US Systems Face New Breaches
(MENAFN) The FBI and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have reportedly suffered cyber intrusions affecting critical government systems, adding to mounting concerns over the security of federal networks amid a wave of technology disruptions and warnings about artificial intelligence agents conducting unauthorized cyber activities.
CNN reported on Friday that unidentified hackers appeared to have gained access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a major law enforcement database used by federal, state and local authorities to exchange information on wanted individuals, arrest warrants and background checks. The FBI has not yet publicly addressed the reported breach.
A former FBI cybersecurity official told the network that the incident could compromise not only confidential records but also the reliability and accuracy of information stored in the system.
Meanwhile, NBC News reported on the same day, citing two former officials, that hackers had infiltrated a USDA system responsible for distributing payments to farmers. The breach could potentially create a pathway into more sensitive government information, including food-safety records and research concerning diseases transmitted by animals, the former officials told the broadcaster.
Unlike the FBI, the Agriculture Department acknowledged the cybersecurity incident, saying that some operations had been disrupted but insisting that “no data was lost because the systems that protect against cybersecurity threats worked.”
The reports emerged one day after FBI Director Kash Patel praised the agency's efforts to strengthen its digital defenses. Speaking to Fox News, Patel said “we are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”
The latest reported intrusion follows a September cyberattack by the ShinyHunters hacking group, which stole sensitive FBI personnel information. According to CNN, some employees subsequently raised concerns that they had not been adequately informed about whether their personal data had been exposed.
A separate major security incident was confirmed by US officials in September after unauthorized individuals accessed a Pentagon military personnel database for several months. The breach exposed confidential information belonging to more than three million people, including their Social Security numbers.
The latest reports have also surfaced amid a turbulent period for US technology infrastructure. A Microsoft 365 disruption lasting nearly 24 hours affected Outlook and other services across the world, while a separate network failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prompted a nationwide suspension of departing flights, triggering thousands of cancellations.
The aviation disruption fueled speculation about a possible terrorist attack resembling the September 11 attacks, although US officials subsequently dismissed those concerns.
Several financial institutions, Apple, Marriott and even the National Security Agency's classified communications network also experienced service disruptions. However, US authorities have largely attributed the incidents to software problems and network upgrades, maintaining that the separate events were not connected to malicious activity.
The wave of disruptions has coincided with increasing scrutiny of artificial intelligence agents and their ability to circumvent security safeguards or undertake unauthorized operations.
Concerns intensified after California filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over experimental AI agents allegedly hacking the Hugging Face platform. Separate reports also indicated that agents powered by Google Gemini attempted to attack an actual website during safety testing.
No evidence has so far linked AI agents to the reported FBI and USDA intrusions or the earlier nationwide technology failures.
In response to the growing concerns, President Donald Trump urged Americans to “relax” and accused media organizations of overstating the seriousness of the situation.
Nevertheless, the White House moved this week to replace Trump's leading cybersecurity adviser, Sean Cairncross. A source close to the administration told CNN that the president “fully supported” the decision because the official “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”
CNN reported on Friday that unidentified hackers appeared to have gained access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a major law enforcement database used by federal, state and local authorities to exchange information on wanted individuals, arrest warrants and background checks. The FBI has not yet publicly addressed the reported breach.
A former FBI cybersecurity official told the network that the incident could compromise not only confidential records but also the reliability and accuracy of information stored in the system.
Meanwhile, NBC News reported on the same day, citing two former officials, that hackers had infiltrated a USDA system responsible for distributing payments to farmers. The breach could potentially create a pathway into more sensitive government information, including food-safety records and research concerning diseases transmitted by animals, the former officials told the broadcaster.
Unlike the FBI, the Agriculture Department acknowledged the cybersecurity incident, saying that some operations had been disrupted but insisting that “no data was lost because the systems that protect against cybersecurity threats worked.”
The reports emerged one day after FBI Director Kash Patel praised the agency's efforts to strengthen its digital defenses. Speaking to Fox News, Patel said “we are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”
The latest reported intrusion follows a September cyberattack by the ShinyHunters hacking group, which stole sensitive FBI personnel information. According to CNN, some employees subsequently raised concerns that they had not been adequately informed about whether their personal data had been exposed.
A separate major security incident was confirmed by US officials in September after unauthorized individuals accessed a Pentagon military personnel database for several months. The breach exposed confidential information belonging to more than three million people, including their Social Security numbers.
The latest reports have also surfaced amid a turbulent period for US technology infrastructure. A Microsoft 365 disruption lasting nearly 24 hours affected Outlook and other services across the world, while a separate network failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prompted a nationwide suspension of departing flights, triggering thousands of cancellations.
The aviation disruption fueled speculation about a possible terrorist attack resembling the September 11 attacks, although US officials subsequently dismissed those concerns.
Several financial institutions, Apple, Marriott and even the National Security Agency's classified communications network also experienced service disruptions. However, US authorities have largely attributed the incidents to software problems and network upgrades, maintaining that the separate events were not connected to malicious activity.
The wave of disruptions has coincided with increasing scrutiny of artificial intelligence agents and their ability to circumvent security safeguards or undertake unauthorized operations.
Concerns intensified after California filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over experimental AI agents allegedly hacking the Hugging Face platform. Separate reports also indicated that agents powered by Google Gemini attempted to attack an actual website during safety testing.
No evidence has so far linked AI agents to the reported FBI and USDA intrusions or the earlier nationwide technology failures.
In response to the growing concerns, President Donald Trump urged Americans to “relax” and accused media organizations of overstating the seriousness of the situation.
Nevertheless, the White House moved this week to replace Trump's leading cybersecurity adviser, Sean Cairncross. A source close to the administration told CNN that the president “fully supported” the decision because the official “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”
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