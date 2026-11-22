Jordanian Swimmer Wins Silver at International Fin Swimming World Cup
(MENAFN) Jordanian national team athlete Tulin Al-Harazneh claimed the silver medal in the 1,500-meter surface race in the 16-17 age category at the International Fin Swimming World Cup finals, held Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Gliwice, Poland.
Al-Harazneh secured second place with a time of 14 minutes and 16.92 seconds, finishing behind German gold medalist Kathy Fichter, who completed the race in 13 minutes and 57.47 seconds. Ukraine's Yemelyanenko took third place with a time of 15 minutes and 33.34 seconds.
The silver medal marked a positive start for Jordan on the competition's opening day, which brought together male and female swimmers from various countries.
The Jordanian national team is seeking to build on this achievement and secure additional strong results in the remaining events.
Al-Harazneh secured second place with a time of 14 minutes and 16.92 seconds, finishing behind German gold medalist Kathy Fichter, who completed the race in 13 minutes and 57.47 seconds. Ukraine's Yemelyanenko took third place with a time of 15 minutes and 33.34 seconds.
The silver medal marked a positive start for Jordan on the competition's opening day, which brought together male and female swimmers from various countries.
The Jordanian national team is seeking to build on this achievement and secure additional strong results in the remaining events.
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