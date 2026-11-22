Rome Residents Turn to Unusual Tactics to Drive Away Noisy Migrating Starlings
(MENAFN) Rome residents and local authorities are trying unconventional methods to discourage large flocks of migrating starlings from settling in busy neighborhoods, as the birds' noisy gatherings and widespread droppings have become a growing nuisance.
The birds, famous for their breathtaking aerial formations known as murmurations and their ability to imitate sounds, migrate by the millions from northern Europe to Italy during winter in search of warmer conditions.
For years, Rome has struggled to keep the seasonal visitors away from trees in crowded urban areas, where they gather to rest and prepare for the breeding season.
However, a three-day trial conducted this week in a northeastern district of the Italian capital may have delivered promising results. Residents and shopkeepers used powerful speakers from their windows to broadcast recordings resembling starling distress calls in an attempt to prevent the birds from roosting.
Matteo Zocchi, the environmental affairs councilor for Rome's third administrative district, acknowledged the challenges of dealing with the birds while emphasizing the need to respect wildlife.
"It's nature. They're birds flying in trees, so I don't think we can claim the right to get rid of them," he said.
Zocchi explained that officials were not seeking to eliminate the estimated "hundreds of thousands" of starlings in the neighborhood but rather to "push them away a bit to give this area some breathing space".
"The problem has been huge because we've had to clean the streets constantly," he added.
Although their synchronized movements attract photographers and visitors, the birds create considerable disruption when they gather in trees at sunset. Their loud calls continue into the evening, making it difficult for residents to enjoy peaceful nights.
At sunrise, the flocks leave their resting places to search for food in open fields, leaving pavements and parked vehicles covered in slippery bird droppings.
In heavily affected areas such as Viale Jonio, some pedestrians and residents have started carrying umbrellas to protect themselves from falling waste.
Roberto Benenato, a 29-year-old employee at a pastry shop beneath the avenue's rows of plane trees, said parking had become particularly difficult because vehicles could be covered in droppings within hours.
"But the worst thing... is really the horrible stench of guano we've had these past weeks. It would get right up your nose, into your head. You couldn't breathe properly. Really unpleasant, let's say," he said.
Rome Tests New Methods To Discourage Starling Flocks
Authorities say timing is essential when attempting to redirect the birds. Once the starlings have settled comfortably among the branches for the night, they are difficult to move, making the period immediately after their arrival the most effective opportunity for intervention.
Previous efforts relied primarily on broadcasting recordings of starling distress calls. However, officials expanded their approach this year amid perceptions that the number of birds had increased.
The latest initiative combined sound recordings with laser beams directed toward trees to discourage the birds from gathering.
Another unusual element involved Geronimo, a bird of prey accompanied by its falconer and calmly carried along beneath the trees. The raptor remained perched on the falconer's arm throughout the demonstration.
For three days, residents and business owners were encouraged to participate by accessing a live broadcast of the distress calls and directing sound from their televisions, laptops, mobile phones or stereo systems toward nearby trees.
The recordings were played for one hour each afternoon, beginning at 4:15 pm local time (1515 GMT).
Migrating Starlings Remain A Winter Attraction
Despite the complaints, the seasonal arrival of starlings remains a popular spectacle for tourists and photographers fascinated by their coordinated aerial movements.
The birds favor Rome because its urban environment provides greater protection against predators than open countryside.
However, the exact number arriving in the capital each winter remains unknown, as the flocks originate from northern and eastern Europe as well as other parts of Italy.
A 2021 study by conservation organization BirdLife International found that starling populations across Italy were experiencing a moderate decline.
Alessandro Montemaggiori, a starling specialist at Rome's Sapienza University, said the birds had been migrating to the capital for approximately 80 years.
Their winter population was estimated at around one million a decade ago, although some estimates suggest the number may have since fallen by half.
The effectiveness of the latest initiative became apparent during a sunset observation on Thursday, when several large murmurations initially moved across the sky before gathering above the city.
The flocks eventually passed directly overhead, creating an almost black canopy as distress recordings echoed from rooftops and balconies.
Zocchi and other local officials watched as some birds that had begun settling in nearby trees quickly took flight again.
The flocks regrouped before gradually moving away toward more distant areas, apparently searching for alternative resting places.
"This is the greatest result we could have hoped for," Zocchi said with a smile.
The birds, famous for their breathtaking aerial formations known as murmurations and their ability to imitate sounds, migrate by the millions from northern Europe to Italy during winter in search of warmer conditions.
For years, Rome has struggled to keep the seasonal visitors away from trees in crowded urban areas, where they gather to rest and prepare for the breeding season.
However, a three-day trial conducted this week in a northeastern district of the Italian capital may have delivered promising results. Residents and shopkeepers used powerful speakers from their windows to broadcast recordings resembling starling distress calls in an attempt to prevent the birds from roosting.
Matteo Zocchi, the environmental affairs councilor for Rome's third administrative district, acknowledged the challenges of dealing with the birds while emphasizing the need to respect wildlife.
"It's nature. They're birds flying in trees, so I don't think we can claim the right to get rid of them," he said.
Zocchi explained that officials were not seeking to eliminate the estimated "hundreds of thousands" of starlings in the neighborhood but rather to "push them away a bit to give this area some breathing space".
"The problem has been huge because we've had to clean the streets constantly," he added.
Although their synchronized movements attract photographers and visitors, the birds create considerable disruption when they gather in trees at sunset. Their loud calls continue into the evening, making it difficult for residents to enjoy peaceful nights.
At sunrise, the flocks leave their resting places to search for food in open fields, leaving pavements and parked vehicles covered in slippery bird droppings.
In heavily affected areas such as Viale Jonio, some pedestrians and residents have started carrying umbrellas to protect themselves from falling waste.
Roberto Benenato, a 29-year-old employee at a pastry shop beneath the avenue's rows of plane trees, said parking had become particularly difficult because vehicles could be covered in droppings within hours.
"But the worst thing... is really the horrible stench of guano we've had these past weeks. It would get right up your nose, into your head. You couldn't breathe properly. Really unpleasant, let's say," he said.
Rome Tests New Methods To Discourage Starling Flocks
Authorities say timing is essential when attempting to redirect the birds. Once the starlings have settled comfortably among the branches for the night, they are difficult to move, making the period immediately after their arrival the most effective opportunity for intervention.
Previous efforts relied primarily on broadcasting recordings of starling distress calls. However, officials expanded their approach this year amid perceptions that the number of birds had increased.
The latest initiative combined sound recordings with laser beams directed toward trees to discourage the birds from gathering.
Another unusual element involved Geronimo, a bird of prey accompanied by its falconer and calmly carried along beneath the trees. The raptor remained perched on the falconer's arm throughout the demonstration.
For three days, residents and business owners were encouraged to participate by accessing a live broadcast of the distress calls and directing sound from their televisions, laptops, mobile phones or stereo systems toward nearby trees.
The recordings were played for one hour each afternoon, beginning at 4:15 pm local time (1515 GMT).
Migrating Starlings Remain A Winter Attraction
Despite the complaints, the seasonal arrival of starlings remains a popular spectacle for tourists and photographers fascinated by their coordinated aerial movements.
The birds favor Rome because its urban environment provides greater protection against predators than open countryside.
However, the exact number arriving in the capital each winter remains unknown, as the flocks originate from northern and eastern Europe as well as other parts of Italy.
A 2021 study by conservation organization BirdLife International found that starling populations across Italy were experiencing a moderate decline.
Alessandro Montemaggiori, a starling specialist at Rome's Sapienza University, said the birds had been migrating to the capital for approximately 80 years.
Their winter population was estimated at around one million a decade ago, although some estimates suggest the number may have since fallen by half.
The effectiveness of the latest initiative became apparent during a sunset observation on Thursday, when several large murmurations initially moved across the sky before gathering above the city.
The flocks eventually passed directly overhead, creating an almost black canopy as distress recordings echoed from rooftops and balconies.
Zocchi and other local officials watched as some birds that had begun settling in nearby trees quickly took flight again.
The flocks regrouped before gradually moving away toward more distant areas, apparently searching for alternative resting places.
"This is the greatest result we could have hoped for," Zocchi said with a smile.
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