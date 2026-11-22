Sweden Moves to Block Russian Athletes From Schengen Visas
(MENAFN) Sweden has announced a new policy barring Russian athletes and sports officials from obtaining Schengen visas to participate in competitions hosted on Swedish territory, claiming their presence could threaten its “international relations.”
The Swedish Migration Board confirmed the decision on Friday, referring to EU regulations that allow member states to reject visa applications from individuals considered potential diplomatic risks.
“These regulations mean that the Swedish Migration Board will not grant visas to Russian athletes and officials,” the agency said.
The decision follows an October ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russia linked to the Ukraine conflict. The ruling directed the federation to reinstate Russia for five championships scheduled in 2027, with the IIHF committing to implement the decision.
However, the CAS verdict drew criticism from several European countries supporting Kiev, including Finland, Norway, Denmark and Latvia.
Finland introduced comparable visa restrictions last week, arguing that Russian nationals entering the country could pose a threat to its international relations. The restrictions also extend to temporary professional sporting engagements.
Other countries have taken additional steps against Russian participation in international hockey. Germany has advocated reinstating Russia's suspension, while Canada has pledged to prevent Russian hockey players and officials from entering the country for the upcoming World Junior Championship.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has called on EU member states to reject visa applications from Russian teenage female hockey players, potentially preventing their participation in next year's U18 World Championship.
Moscow has condemned the measures, accusing the countries involved of allowing political considerations to override sporting principles. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev has urged international sports bodies to strip countries that disregard the CAS ruling of hosting privileges and impose sanctions on their Olympic committees and sports federations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the restrictions on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, arguing that such policies damage international relations and undermine the Olympic movement.
“Sport, like art, should bring people together. But apparently some people do not want this unity. Instead, they want increasing tension and conflict in the regions where they operate,” Putin said.
The Swedish Migration Board confirmed the decision on Friday, referring to EU regulations that allow member states to reject visa applications from individuals considered potential diplomatic risks.
“These regulations mean that the Swedish Migration Board will not grant visas to Russian athletes and officials,” the agency said.
The decision follows an October ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russia linked to the Ukraine conflict. The ruling directed the federation to reinstate Russia for five championships scheduled in 2027, with the IIHF committing to implement the decision.
However, the CAS verdict drew criticism from several European countries supporting Kiev, including Finland, Norway, Denmark and Latvia.
Finland introduced comparable visa restrictions last week, arguing that Russian nationals entering the country could pose a threat to its international relations. The restrictions also extend to temporary professional sporting engagements.
Other countries have taken additional steps against Russian participation in international hockey. Germany has advocated reinstating Russia's suspension, while Canada has pledged to prevent Russian hockey players and officials from entering the country for the upcoming World Junior Championship.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has called on EU member states to reject visa applications from Russian teenage female hockey players, potentially preventing their participation in next year's U18 World Championship.
Moscow has condemned the measures, accusing the countries involved of allowing political considerations to override sporting principles. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev has urged international sports bodies to strip countries that disregard the CAS ruling of hosting privileges and impose sanctions on their Olympic committees and sports federations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the restrictions on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, arguing that such policies damage international relations and undermine the Olympic movement.
“Sport, like art, should bring people together. But apparently some people do not want this unity. Instead, they want increasing tension and conflict in the regions where they operate,” Putin said.
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