Putin Urges Ukrainians to Unite With Russia, Citing Shared Future
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainians to join what he described as the “right side of history,” claiming that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine benefits external powers rather than the Ukrainian people.
Speaking in an interview with Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, published Friday to mark the 80th birthday of Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, Putin appealed for solidarity between Russians and Ukrainians despite the ongoing war.
“As for Ukrainian soldiers, I do not want to say that they should surrender, for it sounds somewhat humiliating,” Putin said. “I would like to tell them to come over to our side, because it is our shared side – and the right side of history.”
Asked to explain how a Russian victory could benefit Ukrainians, Putin invoked the historical strategy of divide and rule, arguing that powerful foreign states have long sought to fragment potential rivals to maintain their global influence.
He traced the practice back to ancient Rome and cited Napoleon's invasion of Russia, as well as the two world wars, as historical examples of efforts to weaken the country.
“What we see now is a continuation of that same divide-and-rule policy,” he said, portraying Western support for Kiev as part of a broader effort to weaken Russia, undermine its independence, and bring it under foreign influence.
Putin accused Western governments of pursuing their own strategic objectives at Ukraine's expense, saying they were “doing this not in the interests of Ukraine, but in their own interests,” while seeking to weaken and divide both nations before bringing them under their control.
The Russian president also highlighted what he described as Ukraine's economic and demographic deterioration following the Soviet Union's dissolution. He recalled that Ukraine had previously ranked among Europe's leading industrial centers, boasting significant shipbuilding, aviation, and space industries.
According to Putin, much of that industrial strength has since disappeared, while the country's population had already experienced a substantial decline before the outbreak of the current conflict. He attributed these developments to the nationalist political leadership that emerged in Ukraine after the Soviet era.
“Power in Ukraine was seized not by its patriots, but by nationalists. The difference between patriotism and nationalism... is that patriots love their country, while nationalists hate other peoples,” Putin said, arguing that hostility toward other nations cannot provide a foundation for economic growth and prosperity.
Turning directly to the Ukrainian population, Putin called for a focus on the future rather than allowing the current conflict to define relations between the two peoples.
“No matter what is happening now, no matter what tragedies are unfolding today, we should think about the future, about the future of our children,” he said. “We should understand that if we are to be strong, powerful, and well-positioned for positive development, we need to stand united [and] join efforts to achieve our common goals.”
Putin concluded by emphasizing the importance of closer ties between Russians and Ukrainians, clarifying that his appeal for unity did not necessarily involve bringing both countries together under a single state.
Instead, he described his vision as “unity in the broadest sense of the word.”
Speaking in an interview with Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, published Friday to mark the 80th birthday of Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, Putin appealed for solidarity between Russians and Ukrainians despite the ongoing war.
“As for Ukrainian soldiers, I do not want to say that they should surrender, for it sounds somewhat humiliating,” Putin said. “I would like to tell them to come over to our side, because it is our shared side – and the right side of history.”
Asked to explain how a Russian victory could benefit Ukrainians, Putin invoked the historical strategy of divide and rule, arguing that powerful foreign states have long sought to fragment potential rivals to maintain their global influence.
He traced the practice back to ancient Rome and cited Napoleon's invasion of Russia, as well as the two world wars, as historical examples of efforts to weaken the country.
“What we see now is a continuation of that same divide-and-rule policy,” he said, portraying Western support for Kiev as part of a broader effort to weaken Russia, undermine its independence, and bring it under foreign influence.
Putin accused Western governments of pursuing their own strategic objectives at Ukraine's expense, saying they were “doing this not in the interests of Ukraine, but in their own interests,” while seeking to weaken and divide both nations before bringing them under their control.
The Russian president also highlighted what he described as Ukraine's economic and demographic deterioration following the Soviet Union's dissolution. He recalled that Ukraine had previously ranked among Europe's leading industrial centers, boasting significant shipbuilding, aviation, and space industries.
According to Putin, much of that industrial strength has since disappeared, while the country's population had already experienced a substantial decline before the outbreak of the current conflict. He attributed these developments to the nationalist political leadership that emerged in Ukraine after the Soviet era.
“Power in Ukraine was seized not by its patriots, but by nationalists. The difference between patriotism and nationalism... is that patriots love their country, while nationalists hate other peoples,” Putin said, arguing that hostility toward other nations cannot provide a foundation for economic growth and prosperity.
Turning directly to the Ukrainian population, Putin called for a focus on the future rather than allowing the current conflict to define relations between the two peoples.
“No matter what is happening now, no matter what tragedies are unfolding today, we should think about the future, about the future of our children,” he said. “We should understand that if we are to be strong, powerful, and well-positioned for positive development, we need to stand united [and] join efforts to achieve our common goals.”
Putin concluded by emphasizing the importance of closer ties between Russians and Ukrainians, clarifying that his appeal for unity did not necessarily involve bringing both countries together under a single state.
Instead, he described his vision as “unity in the broadest sense of the word.”
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