MENAFN - IANS) Manama, Nov 22 (IANS) Bahrain said on Sunday that a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident were injured in Iranian attacks on the kingdom a day earlier.

The Ministry of Interior said on the social media platform X that the Bahraini citizen was in stable condition, while the Pakistani resident was in critical condition. Both were receiving treatment at a hospital.

On Saturday, the ministry said that a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site, while preliminary reports indicated material damage but no injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later that day, the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems had responded to a number of Iranian aerial attacks, with interception operations resulting in falling debris that caused minor material damage.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the continued Iranian aerial attacks, urging Iran to end what it described as repeated violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday night its aerospace force targeted the US radars at two air bases in Bahrain in retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The "hybrid offensive" operation was in response to the continuation of the "aggression against and violation" of Iran's airspace, and targeted the Al-Riffa and Awali Sakhir air bases in Bahrain, the IRGC said in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News.

The two radars belonging to the US Army's Patriot air defence systems at the air bases were hit in the attack, it said, adding that earlier in the day, an MQ-1 Predator drone and an MQ-9 Reaper drone both belonging to the "aggressive" US Army violated Iran's airspace.

The IRGC warned that Iran's airspace is a red line for the country's armed forces and that its violation by any state or aggressive force will receive a "harsh and decisive" response from them.

–IANS

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