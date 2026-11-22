MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: Omar Alsuwaidi and Khaled Alshehhi struck gold, while Saeed Alkubaisi secured silver, in a historic achievement for UAE athletes in the men's professional black belt divisions on the final day of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena on Saturday. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club defeated Brazil's Josue Braga of Commando Group to win the 56kg title, while Alshehhi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club beat Brazil's Andrew Santos of Vision BJJ to claim gold in the 62kg division. Alkubaisi, also representing Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, took silver in the 85kg division.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship concluded with UAE athletes winning two gold medals and one silver in the men's professional black belt divisions, an unprecedented result for UAE jiu-jitsu.

The final day featured 12 matches, including seven men's black belt finals and five women's brown/black belt finals, involving 24 athletes. The championship concluded after 13 days of competition, with more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries and more than 700 clubs and academies taking part.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said:“Today's results show how much UAE jiu-jitsu has improved and the success of our efforts to develop athletes over the years.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, whose continued support and vision have been the cornerstone of jiu-jitsu's growth and development in the country. We also thank His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his patronage of the championship and continued support for sport and athletes.

“Winning two black belt gold medals and one silver is a historic achievement for UAE jiu-jitsu. It shows that our investment in developing athletes over the years is paying off and that our athletes can compete for titles against the best in the world.

“These medals mean even more because of the high standard of competition and the calibre of athletes taking part. They reflect the collaborative efforts of the federation, clubs, coaches, athletes and families.

“Our athletes have shown they can succeed in decisive matches against some of the world's leading professionals. Their success will inspire younger athletes to raise their ambitions. It also reinforces our responsibility to continue investing in athlete development and build on these results in the years ahead.”

Omar Alsuwaidi said winning the 56kg black belt title in Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship was one of the biggest achievements of his career.

“I dedicate this medal to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their great support for sport and athletes. I also thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, led by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi.

“I have worked for years to reach this moment. I went into the final determined to give my best and make the most of this opportunity. Winning black belt gold here in Abu Dhabi, in front of our fans, is a great honour. It also motivates me to work even harder and continue representing the UAE in the best possible way.”

Khaled Alshehhi added:“I dedicate this achievement to our leadership, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and its Chairman, H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, as well as Al Ain Club, my coaches, my family and everyone who has supported me throughout my career.

“I knew I had to stay focused until the end of the match and make the right decisions under pressure. This gold medal is very special to me because I won it here in the UAE, and my teammates also achieved great results today. I hope this is the beginning of more titles and success.”

In the remaining men's professional black belt finals, Brazil's Madson Da Costa of GFTeam won gold in the 69kg division, while Germany's Giuliano Spera of Cicero Costha took silver.

American Elijah Dorsey of Lloyd Irvin Martial Arts won gold in the 77kg division, with Brazil's Jefferson Goteu of Commando Group finishing second.

In the 94kg division, Brazil's Fellipe Andrew Silva of ADMA claimed gold, while Angola's Telmo Castro of Fight Nation International took silver. Brazil's Felipe Bezerra of Commando Group won the 120kg title, with Germany's Alexander Sak of Abdullaev Team finishing second.

In the women's brown/black belt finals, Brazil's Grasielle Brandao of GFTeam won gold in the 49kg division, while Spain's Carlota Prendes Larios of Circulo de Jiu-Jitsu took silver.

Brazil's Ariadne De Oliveira of Dento Dojo won the 55kg title, with the Philippines' Annie Ramirez of Combat Martial Arts taking silver.

Canada's Lillian Marchand of Feras won gold in the 62kg division, while Brazil's Maria Luisa Delahaye of GFTeam finished second. In the 70kg division, Brazil's Livia Barasine of Dream Art claimed gold, with Guatemala's Denise Krahn Fuentes of Hilti BJJ Berlin taking silver.

In the women's 95kg final, Brazil's Gabrieli Pessanha of Infight Brazil won gold, while compatriot Yara Nascimento of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club took silver.

Commando Group tops academy rankings:

UAE-based Commando Group finished first in the overall club and academy rankings for the professional divisions, followed by Kazakhstan Top Team in second place and Russia's Abdullaev Team in third.

The championship featured 13 days of competition across amateur, para jiu-jitsu, junior, youth, festival, masters and professional divisions.

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards:

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 22, recognising the season's leading athletes, clubs and academies for their achievements and contributions to the development of jiu-jitsu around the world.