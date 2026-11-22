MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: Women from across the marine industry gathered at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 for an evening of conversation and networking at the Show's Media Centre. Centred on the panel discussion“Courage, Confidence & Community: Women Who Dare to Navigate Differently,” the session showed how ADIBS gives women in the sector a platform to connect, share insights and thrive. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Welcoming guests, Khaloud Al Subaihi, manager of the Maritime Hub, a platform for connection and collaboration across Abu Dhabi's maritime sector, spoke from more than 17 years of experience as a woman in the industry. She noted that, despite progress towards a more inclusive sector, women still account for less than 20% of the global onshore maritime workforce and less than 2% of seafarers worldwide, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). She called for training, knowledge sharing, recognition and greater visibility to help more women step into leadership roles.

The panel brought together Capt. Sahar Rasti, the first certified Emirati female maritime captain, the first Emirati woman in the Middle East certified IALA Level 1 and 2, founder of SJR Group and MARISYS Tech Company and CEO of Rahal Platform; Lisa Brashear, a licensed captain and co-founder of Layla Del Mare; and Laura Hampton, Global Social Impact at SailGP. Their paths to the water differed widely: Hampton grew up on a farm in Ireland where no one sailed, yet fell in love with the freedom of being on the water and became a professional sailor. At the same time, Brashear learned to sail on the North Sea and now lives aboard a boat in Abu Dhabi's waters.

The barriers they described differed too. For Hampton, it was access and cost; for Brashear, navigating licences and finding reliable contractors during her boat's refit; for Capt. Rasti, changing mindsets. On confidence, Hampton said years at sea had changed her view.“We cannot control the tides, the wind, the boat breakages, the people on board... It is less about trusting that you might know all the answers, but more about trusting your intuition and the team around you,” she said. Panellists noted that perceptions are shifting, but that the industry is still too often defined by“firsts,” and that more support is needed at entry level.

Inspiring the next generation was a recurring theme, with panellists calling for children to be introduced to the water early and for water skills to become part of school curricula. Hampton described how SailGP's programme in the UAE, which began in schools in September, has invited students onto the water free of charge, including around 50 girls this week, some of them nervous about getting into the sea. She added that the UAE's maritime heritage makes the connection to the water especially clear.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, ADIBS 2026 runs until 22 November at ADNEC Marina Hall.