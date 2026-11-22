South Korea Education Minister Resigns Over Exam Scandal
(MENAFN) South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has stepped down following a cheating scandal that sparked widespread controversy over the country's examination system.
Choi said he accepted full responsibility for the disruption caused by last-minute measures introduced to prevent the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools during Thursday's annual university entrance examination, known as the Suneung.
The controversy emerged after the highest-scoring candidate in South Korea's national tax accountancy examination admitted a week earlier to using a concealed camera, a mobile phone and AI technology to cheat.
The revelation prompted authorities to introduce urgent security measures to prevent similar incidents during the university entrance test. These included issuing emergency mobile phone alerts to the entire population to warn against the use of hidden electronic devices.
South Korea's Suneung is a high-stakes examination that can last up to nine hours and plays a significant role in determining university admissions and future career opportunities for millions of students across the country.
Choi said he accepted full responsibility for the disruption caused by last-minute measures introduced to prevent the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools during Thursday's annual university entrance examination, known as the Suneung.
The controversy emerged after the highest-scoring candidate in South Korea's national tax accountancy examination admitted a week earlier to using a concealed camera, a mobile phone and AI technology to cheat.
The revelation prompted authorities to introduce urgent security measures to prevent similar incidents during the university entrance test. These included issuing emergency mobile phone alerts to the entire population to warn against the use of hidden electronic devices.
South Korea's Suneung is a high-stakes examination that can last up to nine hours and plays a significant role in determining university admissions and future career opportunities for millions of students across the country.
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