Lithuania Rejects Claims of Involvement in Kaliningrad Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Lithuania has firmly denied accusations that it played any role in an alleged Ukrainian drone strike against Russia's Kaliningrad region, insisting that its airspace was never authorized for attacks on Russian territory.
Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Sunday that Lithuania's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" linking the country to the reported incident, according to a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys said.
The statement came after reports circulated on social media alleging that Ukrainian drones had targeted the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening.
The strategic port hosts the principal naval base of Russia's Baltic Fleet, making it a significant military location in the region.
Several social media accounts reported explosions and fires near the port, although the claims had not been independently confirmed as of Sunday, according to TVP World.
Meanwhile, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh reported that security alerts had been activated near Neman, a town close to Lithuania's border, after an unidentified object was detected entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.
However, Besprozvannykh later said air defense specialists had assessed the situation and concluded that no threat existed.
Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave situated along the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from mainland Russia and bordered by Lithuania and Poland, both members of NATO.
Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Sunday that Lithuania's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" linking the country to the reported incident, according to a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys said.
The statement came after reports circulated on social media alleging that Ukrainian drones had targeted the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening.
The strategic port hosts the principal naval base of Russia's Baltic Fleet, making it a significant military location in the region.
Several social media accounts reported explosions and fires near the port, although the claims had not been independently confirmed as of Sunday, according to TVP World.
Meanwhile, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh reported that security alerts had been activated near Neman, a town close to Lithuania's border, after an unidentified object was detected entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.
However, Besprozvannykh later said air defense specialists had assessed the situation and concluded that no threat existed.
Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave situated along the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from mainland Russia and bordered by Lithuania and Poland, both members of NATO.
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