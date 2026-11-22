Miley Cyrus Marries Musician Maxx Morando in California Wedding
(MENAFN) American singer Miley Cyrus has married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony held in Palm Springs, California, marking a new chapter in their relationship after four years together.
Photographs from Saturday's celebration showed the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.
Among those attending the wedding were Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, according to entertainment reports.
The Grammy-winning singer wore a white wedding dress for the occasion. She had publicly confirmed her engagement to the 28-year-old musician during an appearance on the American television program Good Morning America last year.
Cyrus previously revealed that Morando proposed during a trip to Asia, explaining that the unexpected moment caught her completely off guard.
"I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised," she said.
Morando also discussed the proposal in an interview with Wonderland magazine, revealing that he "had to be really sneaky" to ensure his plans remained a secret.
Photographs from Saturday's celebration showed the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.
Among those attending the wedding were Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, according to entertainment reports.
The Grammy-winning singer wore a white wedding dress for the occasion. She had publicly confirmed her engagement to the 28-year-old musician during an appearance on the American television program Good Morning America last year.
Cyrus previously revealed that Morando proposed during a trip to Asia, explaining that the unexpected moment caught her completely off guard.
"I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised," she said.
Morando also discussed the proposal in an interview with Wonderland magazine, revealing that he "had to be really sneaky" to ensure his plans remained a secret.
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