Russian Cargo Ship Hit by 2 Drones in Gulf of Finland
(MENAFN) A Russian cargo vessel traveling through the Gulf of Finland was struck by two drones in international waters, prompting a response from Russian and Finnish authorities, Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko announced Saturday.
The ship was heading toward Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic exclave, when it came under attack approximately three nautical miles from the Russian border, Drozdenko said in a statement published on Telegram.
A Russian rescue vessel was subsequently sent to the location. In a later update, the governor said the situation aboard the ship was under control, no evacuation was necessary, and the crew planned to resume its voyage.
Finland also confirmed the incident, saying its military “detected a drone attack on a Russian merchant ship west of Suursaari in the eastern Gulf of Finland, in international waters.”
Authorities in Helsinki said a Border Guard patrol had been dispatched to the area and that “its allies” had been notified.
The Finnish Border Guard released a photograph of what it identified as the damaged Russian vessel. The image appeared to show flames near the ship's deckhouse, accompanied by a column of dense black smoke.
The agency said it was organizing a “rescue operation” in cooperation with neighboring countries and had established contact with Russian maritime rescue authorities. Finnish officials also introduced temporary restrictions on maritime traffic and aviation in the area as a “precautionary measure.”
Russian authorities, however, made no mention of a fire aboard the vessel or any communication with their Finnish counterparts.
The attack occurred as Leningrad Region, which borders the eastern Gulf of Finland, faced a large-scale Ukrainian drone assault. Russian air defenses intercepted 80 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the region in the early hours of Saturday, according to Drozdenko. Local officials reported no casualties or damage on the ground.
Ukraine has repeatedly carried out long-range drone operations inside Russian territory, striking infrastructure facilities and residential areas. Moscow has condemned the attacks as acts of terrorism.
On Tuesday, Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official responsible for documenting alleged Ukrainian war crimes, said Ukrainian attacks had killed 64 civilians and injured another 236 during the previous week.
Separately, Leonid Pasechnik, head of Russia's Lugansk People's Republic, announced Saturday that six people, including a 13-year-old girl, had died in a Ukrainian drone strike targeting residential buildings in the region.
Earlier in the week, Ukrainian forces also carried out several successive attacks on the Crimean Bridge, the strategic crossing connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia.
Ukraine's military strategy has faced criticism from officials in Washington. On Tuesday, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby argued that strikes against Russian oil facilities and civilian infrastructure had neither accelerated an end to the conflict nor halted Moscow's advances on the battlefield.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius dismissed Colby's remarks as “quite a stupid thing,” before later apologizing for his wording while maintaining his disagreement with the US official.
Since the spring, Kiev has stepped up long-range drone operations against energy infrastructure across Leningrad Region, which surrounds St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city.
The campaign has also been linked to multiple incidents in which drones carrying explosives crashed in neighboring NATO member states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — while heading toward Russian territory.
The ship was heading toward Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic exclave, when it came under attack approximately three nautical miles from the Russian border, Drozdenko said in a statement published on Telegram.
A Russian rescue vessel was subsequently sent to the location. In a later update, the governor said the situation aboard the ship was under control, no evacuation was necessary, and the crew planned to resume its voyage.
Finland also confirmed the incident, saying its military “detected a drone attack on a Russian merchant ship west of Suursaari in the eastern Gulf of Finland, in international waters.”
Authorities in Helsinki said a Border Guard patrol had been dispatched to the area and that “its allies” had been notified.
The Finnish Border Guard released a photograph of what it identified as the damaged Russian vessel. The image appeared to show flames near the ship's deckhouse, accompanied by a column of dense black smoke.
The agency said it was organizing a “rescue operation” in cooperation with neighboring countries and had established contact with Russian maritime rescue authorities. Finnish officials also introduced temporary restrictions on maritime traffic and aviation in the area as a “precautionary measure.”
Russian authorities, however, made no mention of a fire aboard the vessel or any communication with their Finnish counterparts.
The attack occurred as Leningrad Region, which borders the eastern Gulf of Finland, faced a large-scale Ukrainian drone assault. Russian air defenses intercepted 80 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the region in the early hours of Saturday, according to Drozdenko. Local officials reported no casualties or damage on the ground.
Ukraine has repeatedly carried out long-range drone operations inside Russian territory, striking infrastructure facilities and residential areas. Moscow has condemned the attacks as acts of terrorism.
On Tuesday, Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official responsible for documenting alleged Ukrainian war crimes, said Ukrainian attacks had killed 64 civilians and injured another 236 during the previous week.
Separately, Leonid Pasechnik, head of Russia's Lugansk People's Republic, announced Saturday that six people, including a 13-year-old girl, had died in a Ukrainian drone strike targeting residential buildings in the region.
Earlier in the week, Ukrainian forces also carried out several successive attacks on the Crimean Bridge, the strategic crossing connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia.
Ukraine's military strategy has faced criticism from officials in Washington. On Tuesday, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby argued that strikes against Russian oil facilities and civilian infrastructure had neither accelerated an end to the conflict nor halted Moscow's advances on the battlefield.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius dismissed Colby's remarks as “quite a stupid thing,” before later apologizing for his wording while maintaining his disagreement with the US official.
Since the spring, Kiev has stepped up long-range drone operations against energy infrastructure across Leningrad Region, which surrounds St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city.
The campaign has also been linked to multiple incidents in which drones carrying explosives crashed in neighboring NATO member states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — while heading toward Russian territory.
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