Russian Cargo Ship Remains Ablaze After Drone Attack in Gulf of Finland
(MENAFN) Firefighting and rescue operations are continuing for a Russian cargo vessel struck by a drone attack in the eastern Gulf of Finland, with authorities working to prevent the ship from sinking.
The Sparta II was sailing toward Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad when it was hit on Saturday morning before drifting into Finnish territorial waters. Finnish defense authorities said Ukraine was likely responsible for the attack, although Kyiv has not issued a comment.
Finland's Border Guard confirmed Sunday that efforts were underway to keep the damaged vessel afloat, adding that there was no known threat to other ships operating in the surrounding maritime area.
Fire crews continued spraying water onto the vessel as part of the emergency response. Finnish authorities also confirmed that Estonian and Russian resources had joined the recovery operations.
Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said preliminary assessments indicated that two drones had been involved in the attack. He added that the incident posed "no threat" to supplies reaching the Russian exclave.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed concern over the incident, warning of the conflict's growing proximity to Finland.
"War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity," Orpo said. "Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor."
The Sparta II has been subject to US sanctions since 2022 and was added to Ukraine's sanctions list earlier this year. According to the US and Ukrainian governments, the vessel is operated by a Russian company.
Information published on the company's website indicates that it was established within Russia's Defense Ministry structure in 2011 and has operated as part of the country's military construction sector since 2015.
The Sparta II was sailing toward Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad when it was hit on Saturday morning before drifting into Finnish territorial waters. Finnish defense authorities said Ukraine was likely responsible for the attack, although Kyiv has not issued a comment.
Finland's Border Guard confirmed Sunday that efforts were underway to keep the damaged vessel afloat, adding that there was no known threat to other ships operating in the surrounding maritime area.
Fire crews continued spraying water onto the vessel as part of the emergency response. Finnish authorities also confirmed that Estonian and Russian resources had joined the recovery operations.
Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said preliminary assessments indicated that two drones had been involved in the attack. He added that the incident posed "no threat" to supplies reaching the Russian exclave.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed concern over the incident, warning of the conflict's growing proximity to Finland.
"War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity," Orpo said. "Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor."
The Sparta II has been subject to US sanctions since 2022 and was added to Ukraine's sanctions list earlier this year. According to the US and Ukrainian governments, the vessel is operated by a Russian company.
Information published on the company's website indicates that it was established within Russia's Defense Ministry structure in 2011 and has operated as part of the country's military construction sector since 2015.
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