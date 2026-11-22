SEC Probes Nvidia Over Potential Accounting Irregularities
(MENAFN) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into possible accounting irregularities at Nvidia, the world's leading chipmaker, Reuters reported, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.
The investigation adds another layer of regulatory and legal pressure on Nvidia, which is facing several challenges, including a slump in artificial intelligence-related stocks, controversy surrounding former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affair, and a broader sell-off across financial markets.
According to Reuters, the timing of the SEC inquiry and the specific accounting practices being examined remain unclear. The regulatory agency reportedly declined to comment, while Nvidia had not immediately responded to requests for clarification.
Nvidia shares dropped approximately 14% on Friday, extending their earlier losses as news emerged that the SEC was examining the company's accounting practices. The stock has been under pressure since Huang announced his resignation on November 11, with the decline erasing more than $1 trillion from the company's market capitalization.
The investigation comes amid renewed scrutiny of Nvidia's November 2025 decision to change how it reports revenue by geographic region. The company stopped providing a separate figure for Singapore, replacing customers' billing addresses with their headquarters locations in its reporting methodology.
On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that revenue recorded through Nvidia's Singapore subsidiary had accounted for nearly half of its global revenue at the time.
The company's financial disclosures have drawn additional attention following allegations that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer. The former CEO acknowledged having an extramarital relationship but did not disclose the identity of the woman involved.
US authorities also suspect Huang of working for Chinese intelligence, an allegation rejected by Beijing.
Beyond the SEC inquiry, Nvidia is facing an FBI counterintelligence investigation, a California probe into its disclosures to investors, antitrust scrutiny from the Justice Department, congressional inquiries, and an independent examination conducted by the company's board.
Meanwhile, Megaspeed is separately under criminal investigation over suspected breaches of US restrictions on semiconductor exports.
Huang's exit could also have implications for the artificial intelligence industry, potentially creating opportunities for OpenAI and Anthropic. Both companies have supported restrictions on the open release of advanced AI models, placing them at odds with the former Nvidia chief, who was among the industry's most influential advocates of open-source AI development.
The investigation adds another layer of regulatory and legal pressure on Nvidia, which is facing several challenges, including a slump in artificial intelligence-related stocks, controversy surrounding former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affair, and a broader sell-off across financial markets.
According to Reuters, the timing of the SEC inquiry and the specific accounting practices being examined remain unclear. The regulatory agency reportedly declined to comment, while Nvidia had not immediately responded to requests for clarification.
Nvidia shares dropped approximately 14% on Friday, extending their earlier losses as news emerged that the SEC was examining the company's accounting practices. The stock has been under pressure since Huang announced his resignation on November 11, with the decline erasing more than $1 trillion from the company's market capitalization.
The investigation comes amid renewed scrutiny of Nvidia's November 2025 decision to change how it reports revenue by geographic region. The company stopped providing a separate figure for Singapore, replacing customers' billing addresses with their headquarters locations in its reporting methodology.
On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that revenue recorded through Nvidia's Singapore subsidiary had accounted for nearly half of its global revenue at the time.
The company's financial disclosures have drawn additional attention following allegations that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer. The former CEO acknowledged having an extramarital relationship but did not disclose the identity of the woman involved.
US authorities also suspect Huang of working for Chinese intelligence, an allegation rejected by Beijing.
Beyond the SEC inquiry, Nvidia is facing an FBI counterintelligence investigation, a California probe into its disclosures to investors, antitrust scrutiny from the Justice Department, congressional inquiries, and an independent examination conducted by the company's board.
Meanwhile, Megaspeed is separately under criminal investigation over suspected breaches of US restrictions on semiconductor exports.
Huang's exit could also have implications for the artificial intelligence industry, potentially creating opportunities for OpenAI and Anthropic. Both companies have supported restrictions on the open release of advanced AI models, placing them at odds with the former Nvidia chief, who was among the industry's most influential advocates of open-source AI development.
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